When you're shipping off your Pixel 8 Pro for a fix, the last thing you want is prying eyes snooping into your personal stuff. It's usually a tough call—either back it up and factory reset (yawn) or cross your fingers the technician doesn't go on a photo-scrolling spree. Google's got your back with the Repair Mode feature that it rolled out recently. It basically locks down your phone so that the repair technician can only access what's necessary for fixing it. But if you're feeling brave and thinking of fixing it yourself, Google has dropped a handy tool and updated manuals for that too.

The new tool is called the Pixel Diagnostic app, and you can find it in the Phone app. Simply dial *#*#7287#*#* and you're in. This app helps you figure out what's wrong with your phone before sending it off and ensures everything's working fine when it comes back.

Once you dive into the diagnostic tests, you'll be greeted with the "Pixel Diagnostics" screen. But before you jump in, make sure your Wi-Fi connection is strong. Now, inside the app, there's a whole toolbox of diagnostic goodies. You can choose to run a full device check or be specific, like honing in on physical glitches or hiccups with the display, sensors, or connectivity. The tool is up for grabs on all Pixel phones in English.

When you pick a certain diagnostic test, you'll navigate through prompts and steps as the tool pokes around your device. While the app won't whip out a magic wand and fix stuff, it'll help you pinpoint the problem, and once you've got your device back from the repair shop, you can be sure it's back in tip-top shape.

The Pixel Diagnostic app is available for all Pixel phones in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and pretty much wherever Pixel devices are available to purchase. Google has also teamed up with repair providers, including uBreakiFix, with more than 700 spots across the US offering independent repairs.

Google is also making DIY phone repairs a breeze with some fresh repair manuals. According to a post on Google Support, once you snag genuine parts from iFixit, you're not stuck with just the walk-in or mail-in options. Now you can tackle those repairs solo. And for the tools and fixes, Shyft Global Services has your back.

You can grab the repair manuals in English and French from Google's website. However, they're currently rolling out for the Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. Anyway, Google plans to drop manuals for previous and upcoming devices in the next few months.