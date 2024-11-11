The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL include Super Res Zoom Video. This feature reaches 30x while recording a video. However, it uses Google's servers to handle the heavy lifting, so using it isn't as simple as regular video recording. We show you how to use Super Res Zoom Video and explain how to make the most of this feature. Super Res Zoom Video is only available on the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL as they include a telephoto camera. While Super Res Zoom isn't available on the Pixel 9, you can use its unique and impressive features across all three phones in the Pixel 9 lineup.

How to use Super Res Zoom Video on the Pixel 9 Pro

Before you can use Super Res Zoom Video, you must activate Video Boost on your Pixel 9 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have identical cameras. Everything detailed in this article is available on both phones, even if one is not mentioned.

Open the Pixel Camera app. Tap the Video mode button at the bottom of your screen. Close Tap Video Settings. Tap the rightmost button next to the Video Boost heading. Close

Video Boost remains active until you turn it off. Turn it off when you aren't using it to avoid wasting your mobile data and storage space. After turning on Video Boost, you're ready to record a video with Super Res Zoom Video.

Open the Pixel Camera app. Tap the Video button at the bottom of your screen. Drag the zoom slider to zoom in. Start recording your video.

Super Res Zoom Video automatically kicks in when you pass the 10x optical zoom threshold.

When you finish recording your video, your Pixel uploads the video to Google's servers for post-processing. You can view the final video on your Pixel 9 Pro when this finishes.

What is Super Res Zoom Video, and how does it work?

Google introduced a lot of terminology around its cameras since the original Pixel launched, and identifying what each feature does is confusing. This is further complicated because Super Res Zoom Video requires Video Boost to work. There's also the Super Res Zoom feature at work. Here's what each feature does and how they work together to produce high-quality recordings at 30x zoom.

Super Res Zoom Video uses Google's machine learning algorithms to record smooth, high-quality video at up to 30x zoom. The Pixel 9 Pro's main camera only reaches up to 10x optical zoom (the maximum zoom the telephoto lens can reach). Google uses AI-powered video processing to extend the zoom.

Super Res Zoom, which debuted on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL in 2018, uses a mixture of hardware, software, and machine learning algorithms to take photos past the optical zoom limit of your phone's camera. Super Res Zoom Video is the culmination of the improvements made to this feature and applied to video recordings.

Google introduced Video Boost on the Pixel 8 Pro. This feature uses AI to bring better dynamic range, sharpness, colors, lighting, and improved stabilization to your videos. It's a crucial part of recording advanced videos, and Super Res Zoom Video doesn't work without it. However, on the Pixel 8 Pro, you can only record videos up to 2x zoom with Video Boost activated.

These elements combined let you record high-quality videos from further away than ever with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL with just a few button presses. However, you should be aware of some crucial elements of Super Res Zoom Video before recording videos.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Super Res Zoom Video in action on the Pixel 9 Pro

Important things to know about Super Res Zoom Video

Recording a video with the Super Res Zoom feature is much like recording a video with any Android phone, but there are some key differences. Here's what you need to know to make the best of this feature.

Avoid using data to upload your videos

The file sizes of videos recorded with Super Res Zoom can be large. They use up a lot of storage space on your phone and can use a significant amount of your data allowance during post-processing.

Upload your Super Res Zoom videos over Wi-Fi. You'll save data, and the upload time can be faster than many mobile networks. However, you'll wait the same amount of time for Google's servers to apply the AI processing and upscaling. The post-processing can take up to five hours.

You get a notification on your Pixel 9 Pro when your Super Res Zoom video is ready to view. You must use the Google Photos app to view it.

Preview your videos before they are ready

You don't have to wait for Google's AI wizardry to watch your video. You can view the raw footage while your video is waiting to be processed. While this recording lacks the quality added by Super Res Zoom and Video Boost, it gives you an idea of whether the final product will be sufficient. This recording is temporary and is deleted when the processed video is complete.

Check if you have enough storage space in your Google account before you start recording

If you run out of storage space in your Google account while using Super Res Zoom Video, your Pixel 9 Pro stops the recording. To avoid missing the perfect moment, check your available space and free up Google Drive storage space.

Close

Photos taken with the Pixel 9 Pro can take up a lot of storage space

Take high-quality still images from your recordings

Super Res Zoom Video records in 8K thanks to Video Boost. A still frame from the recording is the equivalent of a 33MP photo. While this doesn't match the quality of a photo taken with your Pixel 9 Pro's telephoto camera, you'll still pull some great images from your recordings.

Use Super Res Zoom Video to record from farther away than ever

Super Res Zoom Video is a powerful feature that lets you record high-quality videos at up to 30x zoom with your Google Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, all of Google's newest camera features aren't exclusive to these phones. All three Google Pixel 9 phones can access a range of useful camera features, including Night Sight, Add Me, and Action Pan.