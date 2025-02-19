For the better part of a decade, Google has owned the mobile photography space. Dating back to, arguably, the very first Pixel in 2016 — and if not, then surely its successor models a year later — Google's in-house smartphone ambitions felt born out of a desire to shake up what a standard smartphone camera could do. Even as sensors were reused over and over, Google found the right touches within its software and the processing performed on every single shot, leading to a world where Apple and Samsung seemingly could not compete.

In 2025, though, I have to admit I'm starting to sour on Google's current camera quality. There are plenty of reasons as to why the Pixel lineup doesn't feel indisputably at the top of its photographic game anymore, ranging from a lack of manual control over the appearance of my photos to a crutch-like lean on Ultra HDR processing. As much as I might like Google's overall flavor of Android, I'm just not sure I see the camera as a real selling point in 2025.

Google's obsession with AI-powered perfection is really turning me off

Hey Google, where'd my contrast go?

Let's be clear about one thing: I don't think the Pixel 9 series — regardless of model — takes bad photos. When I first reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro last August, I (rightfully) heaped plenty of praise onto its camera system:

Looking at my earliest samples taken for this review, photographs taken on Pixel remain my absolute favorite captured by a smartphone. Google's devices are a reliable way to point, shoot, and capture memories, which can't be said about every smartphone. I don't think of myself as a particularly strong photographer, but the Pixel 9 Pro makes me feel like one.

Looking back through my photo samples, I can completely understand how I'd reach that conclusion. From capturing the wedding of two close friends to taking photos in the park at dusk, I've taken plenty of really excellent photos with the Pixel 9 Pro (and, to a lesser extent, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which holds up well against its foldable competition). But despite all of the hype surrounding Google's computational photography skills and AI-assisted tools, I'm just not sure the last time I saw a major improvement in how Google's photos actually look.

Google's always taken a slow approach to hardware upgrades — it essentially used the same camera sensor from the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 5 with nothing but the most minor of changes. In the 2010s, getting by on improved algorithmic changes to how that exact same sensor was capturing the scenery around it was more than enough, especially with photography wizard Marc Levoy at the wheel. Levoy left Google just shy of five years ago, in March of 2020, a very chill month where so many events happened, it took until May for anyone to even notice.