Android is home to excellent photo editing software. Most of it works across the latest Android tablets and phones and is further improved by the prevalence of artificial intelligence. AI is used to schedule our daily tasks and improve productivity. It can also enhance our photos.

Like many other companies, Google is privy to this and has incorporated AI into its software. For example, Magic Compose, a feature within Google Messages, uses AI to adjust the tone of messages to each recipient. Similarly, Photo Unblur is among the latest features to take advantage of Google's advancements in machine learning.

This feature was introduced with the Google Pixel 7 series of phones. It can do wonders in improving your photos, both old and new. We explain what Photo Unblur is, how it works, and how to make the most of its capabilities.

What is Photo Unblur?

Photo Unblur works similarly to Face Unblur. Google introduced the latter in 2021 with its Pixel 6 series phones. Face Unblur detects faces in the photo and automatically improves their sharpness.

Photo Unblur has several distinct advantages over its predecessor. It uses AI to unblur and improve the sharpness of the entire photo. Even better, you can use Photo Unblur on any photo, whether it was taken with the Pixel, a different phone, or an old digital camera.

The feature only works with Pixel 7 and later models.

How to use Photo Unblur on your Google Pixel

Photo Unblur is easily accessible from Google Photos when using a Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, or later model. Here's how to use it.

Open the Google Photos app and choose a photo in your library that you'd like to unblur. Tap the Edit button at the bottom of the screen and select Tools from the photo editor. Close Choose Unblur in the top menu, and move the slider at the bottom of the screen to adjust the intensity of Photo Unblur. Close When you're happy with the result, tap Done and click Save copy in the lower-right corner of the screen. Google saves the copy of your photo while also retaining the original.

Take the old and turn it into the new

While Google's phones lag behind Samsung and Apple when it comes to camera hardware, they make up for some of it with software. Photo Unblur is an excellent example of this. If you own one of the latest Pixel phones, give it a try.