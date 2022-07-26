Since Google introduced the Pixel 6 in 2021, the company's At a Glance widget has also improved by leaps and bounds. Monthly Feature Drops have transformed the unassuming little widget into an indispensable productivity tool that displays flight status, Nest Doorbell alerts, and fitness-related information, among other things. Google said its June Feature Drop would improve the At a Glance widget with Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

The latest addition to the At a Glance widget is rolling out now and is designed to serve as an alert. It shows up as a small colored dot alongside an AQI value that ranges from zero to 500. The dot changes color depending on the severity of the alert. 9to5Google reports that the dot stays orange if the air is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" or worse, and it turns yellow when the AQI improves to "Moderate." If you want more information about the air quality, you can tap on the AQI in the widget and view Google Search results for "air quality near me."

Since the feature is designed as a cautionary alert, it is likely you won't be able to see the AQI if it is in the green. There's also no option to disable the AQI indicator if you don't need it, as it could be a part of At a Glance's "Weather" option. In the US, the AQI data is gathered from reliable providers such as AirNow and PurpleAir.

Google specified that AQI alerts are available now in the US, Australia, and India as a part of the June Feature Drop on the Pixel 4 and newer devices. AQI is also available on Google Maps and other smart devices from the company, such as the Nest Hub.