Google's Pixel lineup makes for some of our our favorite Android phones, largely thanks to the company's various tools, tricks, and features that enhance your everyday life. At a Glance — the Swiss Army knife of widgets — is one of them. It dynamically changes all through the day to offer relevant information, from calendar alerts and commute details to extreme weather warnings. Now, Google is bringing the Pixel 7-exclusive package delivery alerts to At a Glance on older Pixel phones.

At a Glance could already show you who is at your door if you have a Nest Doorbell installed. But every Pixel 7 owner gained an additional trick when upgrading, getting alerts if a package was left at their doorstep. When your Nest Doorbell notices a delivery package, you get a “Package seen” alert on your home screen, along with an image of the parcel (as shown in the image above). It comes in handy, especially when you’re not at home to receive the package in person.

This neat feature is now making its way to those using older Pixel handsets. 9to5Google confirmed that the feature is already live for the Pixel 5 and 6 Pro, while our Pixel 6 and 6a units also had the new "Parcel delivery" option. This is a server-side upgrade that Google is gradually rolling out to eligible Pixel phones, so you should get the new option soon if you haven’t already.

There’s no official word on whether these package delivery alerts will make it to Pixel models older than the Pixel 5, but we’ll keep an eye out for this.

Besides this parcel delivery feature, At a Glance will also soon tell your food or household order delivery status. We could see some surprise additions to At a Glance in the big Pixel Feature Drop due this December, which is expected to pack a ton of new features for your Pixel phone.