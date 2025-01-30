Summary Identity Check is a new anti-theft measure on Pixel phones.

The feature requires biometric and PIN authentication to access critical device settings outside trusted locations.

Pixel-exclusive for now, but coming to more Android devices later this year.

Google's Pixel phones are among the best Android phones available, and the company makes every effort to keep them updated with new software features, delivered routinely as Pixel Feature Drops. While most offer quality of life improvements, some focus on safety too. One such feature called Identity Check was announced earlier this month, and Google just started rolling it out to compatible Pixel phones.

Identity Check is a new anti-theft measure on your device that mandates biometric authentication for changing sensitive device settings when you're not in a trusted location. This feature could be useful if your device is stolen and the person using it tries to modify these protected settings. You just need to set up trusted places like your home by dropping a pin on a map.

This feature was first spotted by famed Android tipster Mishaal Rahman in October last year. In the same month, testing in Brazil concluded, and it started rolling out in the US alongside other anti-theft measures for Android testing concluded in Brazil. The official announcement came last week and now, 9to5Google reports the Identity Check feature is rolling out widely on Google's devices. Android Authority notes the feature is showing up on their Pixel 7 and 8 series devices as well. It's always nice to see when big companies don't forget to update hardware from just a couple of years ago.

Every critical setting covered

Arriving on more devices later this year

When activated, Identity Check allows either PIN or password unlock in trusted locations, but mandates both are neutered successively if you try changing important device settings outside this region. This way, even if you're forced to give up your biometrics or PIN under duress, the thieves or muggers won't be able to reset the device without access to your biometrics as well.

Identity Check will protect settings such as access to saved passwords, passkeys, factory reset, screen lock, Google account settings, and theft protection measures, etc. It seems to be Pixel-exclusive for now, but Google's thickening partnership with Samsung means it will show up on Samsung devices and other Android devices later this year.