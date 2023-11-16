Summary Google has resolved the long installation time issue with seamless updates, making the process significantly quicker.

Reports from Pixel owners and tipsters confirm the faster install speed while installing Android 14 QPR2, suggesting the improvements are not limited to a specific phone model.

The speed improvements to seamless updates were much needed as previous installations, even for simple security patches, took around 30 minutes to an hour.

Google introduced seamless updates with the debut of the first Pixel smartphone in 2016. The feature allows Pixel phones to install updates while powered on, ensuring no extended downtime, which is otherwise associated with installing a software update. On paper, this sounds useful, but there's a big issue with seamless updates: they take a long time to install in the background. So, while there's no extended downtime because of a short reboot duration, the actual update installation takes a long time. It appears Google has finally resolved this issue in Android 14.

There are several reports from Pixel owners on r/Android_beta about the Android 14 QPR2 beta installing significantly quicker on their phones, with some mentioning the optimizing process took just a few minutes. Many of our tipsters also confirm the faster install speed. Android Police's senior Google editor Manuel Vonau was able to update his Pixel 7 to Android 14 QPR beta 1 from an old Android 14 build in less than 20 minutes. Several Pixel 6 users also report seeing a similar boost in update installation speed, suggesting the improvements are not just limited to a particular phone.

Back in December 2022, Android guru Mishaal Rahman found evidence of Google working on making OTA update installation faster. The company had submitted patches to AOSP to batch write COW operations in a cluster and use two threads to compress the snapshot. Combined, these patches reduced the install time of a full 2.2GB OTA file on a Pixel 6 Pro by 10 minutes.

Tipster Moshe also claims Pixels are using their more powerful mid-cores to speed up the optimization process. If true, this could cause an increase in battery usage, though most users are unlikely to mind this trade-off.

Seamless updates use two virtual system partitions, allowing Pixels to install an update to the inactive partition when powered on. This installation occurs in the background and when the phone is idle. This part takes a long time, sometimes over an hour or so. After this, a reboot is required, during which the Pixel switches to the updated system partition.

The lengthy installation time with seamless updates probably explains why none of the other Android phones have implemented the feature despite it being around for more than 7 years now. Google was rumored to make seamless updates mandatory with Android 13, but the Galaxy S23 and all other flagship phones to launch this year miss out on the feature.

Perhaps with Google making necessary speed improvements to seamless updates in Android 14, other Android manufacturers could finally adopt the feature on their 2024 flagship phones.

Thanks: Moshe, Armando, and Anthony!