It's been a busy week for Google. During this year's I/O, the tech giant revealed plenty of new hardware including the Pixel 7a, the Pixel Tablet, and the company's first foldable model, the Pixel Fold. All three are unmistakably Pixel devices, which really speaks to the success Google has had in creating a recognizable design language. Now the company is taking the time to share just how it came up with their unique aesthetic.

Google wanted its products to emulate the feeling of cold and warmth, and eventually settled on different shades like Coral, Rose, Sea, Snow, and Charcoal to help evoke this response. Each of its products arrives in some combination of those colors, and the company shares how it narrows down the available choices for each device.

The Pixel Fold, for example is being released in two shades: Obsidian and Porcelain. Google chose the former because it felt that it matched the sophistication of the device, while the latter reflects the Fold's "airy lightness." The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, comes in Coral because of the color's innate cheeriness, and in Sea to show it had a cool-but-collected feel to it.

As far as build quality goes, Google focused on making the Pixel Fold feel as premium as possible — which, considering that eye-watering price tag, is probably a smart call. It opted for a stainless steel hinge for a durable design that also keeps things fresh to the eyes. The company explains that given how often people use their phones, it only makes sense to invest in building them strong to withstand scratches and blemishes. It also talks about crafting the Pixel 7a with fully recycled aluminum, and partially recycled resin for the phone's back cover.

With the Pixel Tablet, Google wanted to make it feel like it really belongs in your smart home, and that isn't the sort of clutter you tuck away when guests come to visit. At the same time, practicality has to meet halfway with aesthetics — it's for that reason Google developed the dock, so that users can simply pick up their tablet whenever they want and be able to use it fully charged.

For as nice as these products are, they're not perfect. The Pixel Fold gets a lot right, but it's still very much a first edition of an ambitious phone. We also just went hands-on with the Pixel Tablet, and while we definitely are going to want to spend some more time trying it out, it's not too soon to form some early impressions.