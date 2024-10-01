With the brand-new Google Pixel 9 series, you can finally get top-notch hardware in a Pixel phone, from the chassis to the cameras. Still, Pixel phones have always been about software, and that's why there are many Pixel-exclusive perks that come with them. Some are free, like basic Google Gemini, while others require a subscription. To give new Pixel 9 owners a taste of the full experience, Google provides a year of Google One AI Premium for free.

The plan costs $20 per month, or $240 annually, so getting a free year provides real cost savings and adds value to a Pixel purchase. Plus, beyond AI features, perks like 2TB of cloud storage, unlimited Magic Editor saves in Google Photos, and Google Workspace Premium features appeal to a wider audience of Pixel owners. However, with Google marketing Pixels as lasting seven years with full OS updates, one year just isn't enough.

What you get with your Pixel 9 purchase

Plenty of free features and Google One AI Premium

It's worth emphasizing that many of the things people love about Pixel phones are free, forever. The basic version of the Gemini chatbot and voice assistant are included with most Android phones, including the latest Pixel 9 series. Features like Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, and others aren't tied to the Google One AI Premium subscription, so they'll be there even after your free year is up.

There are key benefits that come with the Google One AI Premium package, though, especially when it comes to AI features. The big one is access to Gemini Advanced, which includes the Gemini 1.5 Pro next-generation model. It's a behind-the-scenes change that will improve the quality of your Gemini interactions, even if you can't quite see the benefit until you use it. Gemini Advanced also unlocks the following perks:

You can use Gemini in Workspace apps

Useful Gmail features, like providing message summaries, creating lists with action items found within a message, and generating smart replies

A larger, 1M token context window that equates to about 1,500 pages of text

The ability to create custom "Gems," which are fine-tuned and customizable AI helpers, in Gemini

The Google One AI Premium plan includes all the benefits of the Google One Premium tier, and those perks are arguably more impactful than the AI features. We've also previously unpacked how most of the Pixel 9 lineup starts at 128GB of storage, and that simply isn't enough. That's true regardless of how much storage you have, but the 2TB of cloud storage you get free for a year certainly helps.

Google One AI Premium is a must for Pixels to stay competitive

Apple and Samsung could charge for AI features, but they currently aren't

The free features included with Gemini and Pixel phones are up to the task of beating those offered by iPhones and Galaxy phones. However, the extra possibilities offered by Google One AI Premium are what Google needs to give Pixels an edge.

Both Apple and Samsung have pledged to provide their AI features to smartphone users for longer than Google; at the moment, Apple has no plans to charge for Apple Intelligence, although it could in the future, and Samsung guarantees Galaxy AI for free for two years.

However, we can't say that Apple Intelligence is better than Gemini Advanced and Google One AI Premium, since the former is still in beta. We have tested Apple Intelligence extensively, though, and I've been using it for weeks. Many of the best Apple Intelligence features, which will be free for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users, match up with Google One AI Premium features.

Right now, I can use Writing Tools to summarize, list, or edit text anywhere in the iOS 18.1 beta. The closest thing to that functionality is Gemini in Workspace apps, which Pixel 9 users can only access for free during the first year.

Similarly, the advanced Apple Mail features backed by Apple Intelligence will be paid tools after the first year for Pixel 9 users in Gmail. After the first year, iPhone and Galaxy users will still be using Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI to its full potential. Pixel owners will be stuck using the regular version of Gemini and miss out on the Google One AI Premium perks.

I want Pixel perks to last longer

Most people keep their smartphones for at least three years

​​​​​So, how long should Pixel perks last? If I had my way, Google would give Pixel 9 owners Google One AI Premium for three years. That's how long most carrier contracts last in the US, and it's the usual upgrade cycle for most smartphone owners. People could realistically keep Google One AI Premium forever if Google kept up the promotion, in that hypothetical scenario, if they stuck to a three-year upgrade cycle.

It's also not even half the time Google promises to offer full Android version updates to the Pixel 9 series. While some might hope for Pixel perks to perfectly match software support, that might be unrealistic. A three-year benefit is a solid middle ground, and it would keep Google competitive with Samsung and Apple. Google had a head start in the AI race, and it shouldn't let that lead slip by being stingy with perks.