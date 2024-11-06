Key Takeaways The latest Android 15 update is now available for Pixel devices.

The Pixel 9 series will see the most significant updates, which include fixes for Bluetooth, camera, display, sensors, and more.

Most Pixel devices will see general performance improvements in UI transitions and animations.

Thanks to a small leak from Verizon, we knew it was coming, but that doesn't make today any less exciting. Google has officially released its latest update for Android 15, bringing bug fixes and security patches to compatible Pixel phones. While there's a lot to dig through here, this update is going to focus more on the Pixel 9 series, with Google's latest handsets getting the most attention.

Of course, if you're a Pixel 6, 7, or 8 series owner, you'll also want to download this update because it still brings some general enhancements to the experience with improvements to the UI. While you should see a prompt for the update, you can always head into the Settings menu in order to start the process manually. With that said, if you're one of those cautious Pixel owners who's been burned in the past, maybe holding off for now is a better idea.

Huge fixes for the Pixel 9

We were able to get the full feature list of this update early thanks to a slip from Verizon, but it's still worth going over all the details here just in case you weren't able to dive into our other post. Just in case you were curious, the update will come with two software versions, which will be split between the Pixel 9 series and the rest of Google's handset lineup.

For the Pixel 9 series, you should see the update arrives as version AP3A.241105.008. For those with other supported devices like the Pixel 6, 7, and 9, the update will arrive as version AP3A.241105.007. As far as what's changing, well, there's a lot that's going on when it comes to Google's latest smartphones, with fixes for the Bluetooth range, Adaptive Brightness, camera behavior, and the keyboard.

Google has also fixed a white dot issue that would pop up on the display in certain conditions as well. You can see the full list of fixes that was published on Google's phone support page below.

What’s included The November 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details Bluetooth Fix for issue with Bluetooth range under certain conditions*[3] Camera Fix for issue observing camera tilt when zooming between cameras under certain conditions*[3] Display & Graphics Fix for issue causing white dots to flash under certain conditions*[3]

Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions*[2] Sensors Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions*[3] Touch Fix for issue in pressing the keyboard dismiss button in certain conditions*[3] User Interface General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations*[1]

As far as the other Pixel phones, most devices will get some "general improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations." But those that own a Pixel 8a will be happy to know that the latest update will correct screen flickering issues as well. Overall, this is going to be a pretty solid update for Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a users. Of course, if you've already started the update, and are using it, let us know in the comments how your experience is going.