Google normally rolls out its monthly security updates to Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month. If you check your calendar, you’ll notice that today is indeed the first Monday of November 2022 — and as such, the company has just released its November security update, rolling out to all supported Pixel phones right now.

With the next big Pixel Feature Drop (or Android 13 QPR1) looming in December and a mostly stable experience on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling, Google didn’t have too many changes to report for this release. Here's the complete list of patch notes.

Battery & Charging Fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed *[1] Display & Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing green display flicker in in [sic] certain conditions *[2]

Optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions *[2] System Fix for issue occasionally causing Photos app to crash when using certain editing features *[2] *[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a *[2] Included on Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

This month's update brings a handful of changes to Google's Tensor-powered smartphones. While it's great to see the company fixing some of the outstanding bugs for its latest devices — for example, the Pixel 7 Pro's power consumption in direct sunlight — it's disappointing to see yet another update pass by without a fix for the 7 Pro's scrolling bug. It's an issue affecting countless users, but you won't see it disappear with this patch.

The update is rolling out to all Pixel phones newer than the Pixel 4, which just got its last guaranteed security update in October 2022. It's on track to get one last update later this year or early next year to iron out any remaining bugs or issues before being sunset for good.

To get the update on supported phones, go to your system settings and scroll down to the System section to check for the update and get it straight away. Both the Pixel factory images and the OTA files are now available on Google’s website — install these if you’re particularly impatient to get this month’s release Verizon and Verizon-based MVNO users should make sure to download those specific builds. And should you feel more adventurous, you can also get the Android 13 QPR1 Beta on your phone right now. So far, it’s been a pretty stable experience.