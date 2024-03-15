Summary Android's opt-in notification history works as expected again following the March Feature Drop on Pixel phones.

Some content in the notification history wasn't tappable anymore, preventing you from opening the corresponding apps.

Problems with notification history not opening apps properly first popped up after the December Feature Drop three months ago.

Sometimes, you inadvertently swipe away notifications you may want to get back to later, or that you haven’t even properly processed just yet. That’s where Android’s opt-in notification history comes in, giving you an overview of everything your apps sent you the past few days. On Pixels running Android 14, notification history has been having issues reliably opening apps when tapping recent notifications in it. It looks like this is now fixed with the March Feature Drop, which Google started rolling out earlier this month.

To understand the problem in the first place, we need to dive into how notification history is supposed to work. Once you’ve turned it on in system settings, it will show you a section of “recently dismissed” notifications that gives you all the details you’d expect to see in the notification shade itself, followed by another section called “Last 24 hours,” which collects older notifications on a per-app basis. When you tap one of the notifications in the upper section, it’s supposed to work as if you’d tapped it in the notification shade itself, opening the respective app in the intended place.

Notification history stopped working properly with the December Feature Drop

With Android 14, this stopped working reliably about three months ago. When tapping notifications in history, some apps wouldn’t open at all while others worked as expected, without any rhyme or reason to it. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii noticed that this problem was finally fixed after he installed the March Feature Drop on his Pixel, and we can confirm as much on multiple other current Pixel devices running the March patch. Other than that, notification history doesn’t look or work any differently than before.

While the problem has plagued Pixel owners for months now, with many users first reporting the issue in December, it looks like Google only now managed to fix the underlying issue. The company didn’t mention the notification history improvements in its March Feature Drop changelog, but it’s good to see that it’s now here.