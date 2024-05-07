Summary Android 15 is coming soon, but Google is still focusing on improving stability and security with Android 14 updates.

The May 2024 update for Pixel phones addresses bugs with Bluetooth audio and Pixel 8 series camera performance.

May's security patches include fixes for various vulnerabilities, with updates rolling out gradually to Pixel devices.

Android 15 is a few months away from the stable channel, so Google's still hard at work making sure Android 14 is as stable and secure as possible. With the next quarterly Pixel Feature Drop not due out until June, this month sees a more understated release that closes several vulnerabilities and addresses a few bugs.

Google announced the update on its Pixel product forums today, noting that it has a build number of AP1A.240505.004 or AP1A.240505.005 and a security patch level of May 5, 2024. While security is the primary purpose of monthly patches, the release notes for this update address a pair of existing bugs with Pixel phones, specifically, improvements for Bluetooth LE audio on most Pixel models and a fix for the camera on the Pixel 8 series:

The May 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Bluetooth General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio *[1] Camera Fix for camera performance under certain conditions when recording video *[2] *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet *[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

The latest Android Security Bulletin outlines patch levels for May 1 and May 5

Details about the May security patches have also been provided, though Google's Pixel-specific security bulletin has yet to be published. In the Android-wide security bulletin, Google outlines two sets of patches: One with a date of May 1 for Android vulnerabilities, and another with a date of May 5 that talks about what's been shored up in the way of vendor-specific bugs.

The May 1 patches cover a set of 11 Critical Vulnerabilities and Exposures, or CVEs. Four of those dealt with privilege escalations targeting the Android Framework, and another four with Android System. Google Play System updates are also going out to address vulnerabilities in the Healthfitness, Media Framework, and Permission Controller components. Of these, only one Android System CVE is marked as Critical severity (CVE-2024-23706).

The May 5 security patches address seven vulnerabilities with Android's kernel, three with proprietary Arm components, an additional four dealing with MediaTek hardware, and a further ten for Qualcomm components. None of these were said to be Critical severity.

If you're ready to install this update, you can check to see if it's rolled out to your phone by heading to Settings → System → Software updates → System update. It may take weeks to reach all devices, depending on carrier approval. So if you're not seeing the new version, you can try the manual method — just know that you'll need an unlocked bootloader to flash the factory images Google published today, and though it's not a requirement for sideloading the OTA file, it's still recommended.