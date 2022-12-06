Google’s Pixel phones are the first to receive Android updates and regularly get first dibs on new software features through monthly feature drops. December’s feature drop is already here, packing a few nifty improvements along with a few new wallpapers and much-awaited features like clear calling to the Pixel 7 series. However, a few more recent additions to the wallpaper selection on new and older Pixel phones might fly under the radar.

Like any new Google-branded smartphone, last year’s Pixel 6 series brought new wallpapers in tow, including live wallpapers that react to touch input. The Bloom collection included two beautiful floral live wallpapers that move in the opposite direction of your swipes, creating the perception of motion.

The original Bloom live wallpapers bundled with the Pixel 6

Google has added a collection of four new live wallpapers called Live Bloom. We have confirmed they are available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, shifting the Living Universe collection further down in the live wallpapers section on both phones.

The new Bloom live wallpapers introduce a 3D parallax effect with the visual elements, creating an illusion of depth and movement. We expected Android 13 to support wallpapers with 3D effects resembling Google Photos’ 3D Cinematic Moments, and these wallpapers appear to do so.

The new Live Bloom wallpapers

Additionally, the four new Live Bloom wallpapers are also showing up on older phones like the Pixel 4 series, replacing the adorable Pokémon live wallpapers exclusive to that model. In the changelog for the Pixel Live Wallpaper app, Google explains that the license for the Pokémon wallpapers has expired — they have been removed and replaced by the new 3D Bloom live wallpapers instead.

As always, an ever-evolving set of wallpapers is nothing to complain about, but we will certainly miss the Pokémon on our screens. If these live wallpapers aren’t to your taste, you can check out a few alternatives.

Thanks: Nick