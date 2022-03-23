Google's Pixel launcher might not be the most feature-rich out there, but it comes with useful additions like the Discover pane and Lens integration built into the search bar widget on the home screen. With Android 12, Google added universal search to its Pixel-exclusive launcher, making it possible to explore your apps, contacts, settings, tips, and the web. Now, it looks like search is getting even more powerful than we previously expected.

Esper's Mishaal Rahman has discovered that the company is working on further enhancing the search feature on Pixel's home screen. Enabling some hidden flags in the Android 13 DP2 Pixel Launcher allows you to pull up widgets, screenshots in Google Photos, and display Google search suggestions. These flags aren't new, but they've only started working recently.

Screenshot results were rumored to roll out late last year, but a wide launch never came to pass; the feature was also spotted working in Android 13 DP1. Nonetheless, the integration means you'll be directly able to search for saved screenshots in Google Photos from your Pixel phone's home screen. Similarly, this addition will make finding widgets already installed on your device more manageable. Searching the web will also become more streamlined as Google will display relevant search suggestions while you type your query.

It is unclear if these Pixel Launcher improvements will be coming to Google's Pixel lineup with a Feature Drop in the future or be a part of Android 13 when it drops later this year. The Android System Intelligence app powers the launcher's search functionality, so the company could very well roll out these improvements via a simple app update.

Google is retiring the Play Store's Movies & TV section in favor of the Google TV app

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author