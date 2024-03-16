Summary Google is introducing a new search engine setting in Pixel Launcher for EU users to comply with the Digital Markets Act.

In September 2023, the European Union passed the Digital Markets Act (DMA), giving "gatekeepers" like Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet six months to comply with regulations to maintain competition or pay hefty fines. A few months later, Google outlined how it would comply with the DMA when it goes into effect in March 2024. Now, as a part of the changes to comply with the DMA, Google is rolling out a new "search engine" settings option in Pixel Launcher.

This new setting will allow you to change the Pixel Launcher's default search engine from Google to a third-party choice like Bing, Ecosia, DuckDuckGo, etc. Switching the search engine will replace the G logo from the bottom search bar with your new search provider. As Mishaal Rahman notes, the ability to switch the default search engine in Pixel Launcher is only rolling out to Pixel users in the EEA region.

Google is probably making this change to comply with the DMA. It detailed some of these changes at the beginning of this month. This includes showing a new "choice screens" when setting up an Android phone to switch your search engine or browser to something other than Google and Chrome. The new search engine settings page in Pixel Launcher is also likely related to the choice screens.

Unless a law forces Google, the chances of the company bringing this search engine setting page to Android users in the US and other parts of the world are slim. If you are in the European Economic Area, head over to Pixel Launcher settings > Home screen search settings > search engine to select the default search provider on your phone. If you don't see the option, worry not; it only means the change has yet to roll out for your device, but this should change in the coming days.

At the moment, it is unclear if other Android manufacturers will also offer a similar option on their phones in the EU.

This is not the first time Google has made such a change due to EU regulations. Back in 2019, the company rolled out Android search and browser app choices for users in Europe after the regulatory body hit the company with a record $5 billion antitrust fine.