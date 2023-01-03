Google may not have published its security patch at its usual date — the first Monday of the month — due to that day being New Year’s Day observed, but the company is right back on track just a short time after. As such, the company has released the January 2023 security patch, which is starting to roll out to the latest Pixel phones as we speak, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling.

We're still waiting for the full list of patch notes, but the files are up and ready for you to grab. You can get the January 2023 security patch on any Pixel phone newer than the Pixel 4, which got its last guaranteed update in October 2022. The same fate is going to reach the Pixel 4a soon, which is only guaranteed to receive updates until August 2023. The Pixel 4a is still going strong for the first half of the year, though we're not certain if it will receive Android 14.

To install the update, simply open your system settings, scroll down to the System entry and tap it, and look for the System update option. If you prefer to take the fast route and flash the update, you can get both the factory images and the OTA files over at Google’s website. Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users on Telstra have a separate download link, so make sure to grab the correct file.

If you feel more adventurous than that, you can also join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program. This will give you access to the upcoming March Feature Drop, though there aren’t too many new features to be spotted just yet.