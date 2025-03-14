Summary Limited icon shape customization on stock Android requires third-party tools or specific launchers.

Google is still working on a revamped Pixel Wallpaper app for more customization options in Android 16.

Icon shapes will be limited to the home screen, app drawer, and folder icons, not recent apps or settings menus.

Customization has been one of the biggest reasons we love Android. Irrespective of which phone you're using, you're free to choose a launcher that works best, pair it with an icon pack, and set up custom widgets too — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Customizing icons is an independent rabbit hole Android embraced with the massive Material You redesign in Android 12. Now, we hear there's evidence of icon shape customization as well.

Icon shapes are customizable on stock Android, only if you install a custom icon pack generator like Icon Pack Studio from the Smart Launcher team, or use the options baked into launchers available through the Play Store, such as Nova and Lawnchair. A few custom ROMs like Samsung's One UI and OnePlus' OxygenOS also allow choosing between basic options such as round, square, squircle, etc. However, Google's version of the operating system, the reference design, still lacks such options.

However, since August of last year, the tech titan has been working on a redesigned version of the Pixel Wallpaper app that houses all the customization options for Pixel home screens. Android expert Mishaal Rahman told Android Authority he managed to activate the new App shape & layout menu in the latest Android 16 beta build. You can adjust the home screen grid size in the Layout tab and choose from six preset icon shapes in the other tab.

Six options is a good start

No telling when we might see it roll out

Google doesn't name the icon shapes in the carousel, but Mishaal found that they are called circle (default), square, four-sided cookie, seven-sided cookie, arch, and complex clover. He notes this is a nice assortment of rounded options and simple geometric options. Icon size customization remains unavailable and even the shape you select only affects the home screen, app drawer, and folder icons. Those in the Recent apps page or settings menus default to the stock circular icon.

Source: Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority

Interestingly, this isn't the first time stock Android has dabbled in icon shapes. Similar options were available up until Android 11. Development of this revived version has been ongoing at least since Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 came out, but Google hasn't released it yet. With the latest Android 16 beta ushering in platform stability, there's no telling if we must wait longer or if the next stable update will include this feature.