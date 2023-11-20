For most people, using their phones is a reflex action. They hardly have to think about it. But for those with visual impairments, using a handheld device can be challenging. Google introduced several accessibility tools to make smartphone usage easier for people with disabilities. One quality-of-life feature is the Pixel-only Guided Frame, which helps users take great selfies. If you own a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 8, keep reading to learn how to use it.

What is Guided Frame?

Guided Frame is an addition to Google's TalkBack accessibility feature. TalkBack is traditionally meant to provide those with visual impairments with speech and gesture-based navigation to make it easier to use their phones.

Unlike TalkBack, which was introduced in 2013, Guided Frame is a new feature that debuted with the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It's an AI-powered functionality that helps you take selfies. You point the camera at yourself, and the phone recognizes what's going on and directs you to move the camera to get yourself in the frame. When aligned, it takes the photo for you.

It's primarily an accessibility feature, but anyone can use it. If you're new to it, you'll deal with a different navigation style and a voice reader that recites everything happening on your phone.

How does Guided Frame work?

Guided Frame activates when you're in view for a selfie. It recognizes and surrounds your face with a dotted frame and informs you through audio which direction to move the camera: closer, further, to the right, to the left, up, or down.

In addition to verbal cues, it sends vibration signals. When your face is perfectly framed, it starts a timer and takes the photo when the countdown ends.

How to turn on Guided Frame

You won't find a particular feature labeled Guided Frame on your Pixel device. To get started with it, you'll turn on TalkBack. Here's how:

Launch your Pixel device's Settings app. Navigate to and tap Accessibility. Tap TalkBack. Close Tap Use TalkBack to turn it on. Tap TalkBack shortcut to turn on the quick access shortcut. Close

How to take a picture using Guided Frame

After activating TalkBack, launch the Camera app to use the feature. When the software recognizes your face, it issues clear verbal instructions on what to do. It may tell you to move the phone nearer or farther or point the camera in a particular direction.

When your face is well framed, you hear a "ready for selfie" message and a three-second countdown starts. The picture is taken automatically, and you get a "photo taken" confirmation.

To take a selfie with Guided Frame:

Open the Google Camera app. Tap the camera switch button. This changes to the selfie camera view. Follow the verbal cues and vibrations. The app takes your selfie. Close

How to turn off Guided Frame

The quickest way to turn off Guided Frame is to turn off TalkBack. Go to Settings > Accessibility > TalkBack and flip the Use TalkBack switch to turn it off. You can also switch off Guided Frame without deactivating TalkBack. Here's how:

Launch the Pixel Camera app. Tap the Settings icon in the lower-left corner of the display. A Photo Settings box pops up. Tap More settings in the lower-right corner. This opens the full camera settings. Close Find Guided Frame under General. Tap the toggle to switch it off. Close

Which Pixel devices support Guided Frame?

Google introduced Guided Frame with the Pixel 7 series, and the feature seems to be available on all devices launched after it. We were able to use Guided Frame on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The tech giant confirmed that it would bring the feature, alongside Clear Calling, Spatial Audio, and an improved Real Tone, to older devices like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a via a Feature Drop. This is possible because the OG Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 has the same framework as the Tensor G2, allowing it to support the AI-powered feature. However, the features are yet to arrive, and there's no information on when we'll see them on these devices.

The devices that support Guided Frame include:

Enhance accessibility and selfies simultaneously

Google is a big proponent of inclusivity, rolling out new accessibility features and improving existing ones with each new Android update. For example, Android 14 lets you scale text up to 200%, has a dedicated accessibility page for hearing aids, allows you to activate flash notifications, and several other features.

While Guided Frame is currently a Pixel-only feature, it simplifies the process of taking selfies for those with visual impairments. It's also easy to turn on and use if you've used TalkBack. But there's a bit of a learning curve if you're new to it.