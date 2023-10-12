Summary Google has released a collection of 26 new ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds for Pixel phones called "Gems" that are powerful, relaxing, and reminiscent of the past.

The collection includes a variety of tones to suit different taste preferences, from futuristic beats to spa-like music treatments.

These new tones are available to all currently-supported Pixel models, and users can update their Sounds app to access them in their phone's settings.

Sometimes, you receive a call and realize the ringtone that comes with it isn't hitting the right spots. Or maybe you're just having a calm nap and regret setting the alarm to a sound that scares you out of bed. But Google, knowing that we're far from the forceful alarm sounds of the aughts, is making some powerful, relaxing, and reminiscent tones. The needs of the public have significantly shifted too – far from the cringe of retro-sounding ringtones, even on the best Google Pixel phones.

Google has released 26 new ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds for its Pixel phones, as spotted by 9to5Google. The Pixel Sounds app will entertain users with a set of ethereal tones in its new collection, called "Gems." In it, you'll find new sounds like "Ethereal Vibration," "Prism," and "Sublime," to give you a feel for the vibe.

WIthin the collection, there are tones to fit several taste preferences. If you're the futuristic type of person, "Ethereal Vibration" might lure you to delay answering your call just to hear the fast-beat drop. "Sublime" perfectly aligns with a slow, unwinding evening when all you need is a spa-like music treatment. If you want to jumpstart your mornings with an electronic track, then you'll fall for "Amber Beats."

3 Images Close

The collection includes some great notification sounds, but the coolest I've heard so far is "Swerve." It's loud enough to notify you of a new message, yet doesn't overdo it. Check out the full list below:

Alarm Notification Ringtone Echo Little Sunshine Cosmic Play Prism Reveal Amber Beats Rituals Glitz Sapphire Sublime Opal Bell Ethereal Vibration Fusion Occasion Crimson Dreams Aquamarine Magic Wand Mineral Chimez Little Wonders Radiate Enchanted Crystalline Swerve Fracture Dancing Rocks Mercury

This is happening shortly after Google introduced two flagship members to the Pixel lineup. As the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro hit store shelves this week, fans can upgrade and get in the loop with these premium tones. However, these ringtones are available to all currently-supported Pixel models, so you don't need the latest and greatest to enjoy them.

Update your Pixel-only Sounds app to version 3.1 (or just wait for it to auto-update) and you will notice the Gems collection in Settings → Sound & vibration → Phone ringtone (or Default notification sound or Default alarm sound). Ringtones get eight more additions, alarms have nine more, and notification sounds also get nine.

If you find yourself pressing the volume button before answering your call just to silence it, this new collection could be a hot exploration point. You may also be poor at the all-silent notifications card game. So, getting these great music pieces and adjusting to the right amount of sound should solve your missed calls saga.