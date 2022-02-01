Google has a foldable in the works — we certainly know as much about the company’s aspirations to enter the emerging market, and its wish to add a new device lineup next to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a. But the details are far and few between, and some of them seemingly contradict each other. Not to worry — we’re here to spread the wheat from the shaft, and will give you all the details we have on the Pixel foldable.

Google’s foldable has been in the making for a long time. The company first confirmed to CNET that it was experimenting with the form factor in 2019, though it said that it didn’t see much sense in launching a device of its own at the time. In 2020, an internal Android document then revealed a device codenamed “passport,” which was supposed to be a Google-made foldable. We haven’t heard much for about a year, but as 2021 came to a close and the foldable-focused Android 12L was released as a preview, the rumor mill is in full swing again — complete with a new “Jumbojack” codename.

Look, feel, and name

Not much is known about the look and feel of the Pixel foldable other than an animation spotted in Android 12L, depicting a generic folding phone that may or may not be the Google foldable. For what it’s worth, many sources agree that the Pixel device will come in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 style, with a smartphone-like tall exterior screen and a big tablet-like interior display. It’s unclear whether this description relates to both the “Jumbojack” and the “passport” codename, and it’s not clear if those are even two distinct devices that will be released alongside each other at all. For all we know, they could just be two different prototypes or prototype generations.

If the animation found in Android 12L mentioned earlier is indeed the Pixel foldable, its proportions might be a bit different from Samsung’s. If this is truly what the device will look like, it would sport an inner display with a 7:8 ratio. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is taller than that at 22.5:18, so the Google phone would be much more in line with the more square-ish Oppo Find N with its 8.4:9 ratio. This would make it feel more like a landscape device when unfolded and would also give it a less cramped exterior screen, which we’ve liked a lot on the Oppo phone compared to the Samsung foldable. The interior display could measure 7.6 inches, based on earlier rumors, making it significantly bigger than the Oppo Find N and its 7.1-inch screen.

While we’ve often called the device “Pixel Fold” for consistency’s sake, the name is actually not confirmed at all just yet. A report from 9to5Google mentions that Google may want to differentiate itself from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold branding by naming its foldable Pixel Notepad instead. That would be ironic enough, given the proximity to Samsung’s other highly regarded (but discontinued) series, the Galaxy Note. For what it’s worth, “Logbook” was also considered as a name.

Specs and Camera

We don’t know much about the hardware just yet, but according to some leaks, the Pixel foldable should have the same Tensor chip at its core as the current Pixel 6 phones.

As for the camera, a few details have been leaked thanks to some code discovered in the Google Camera app. A string called “isPixel2022Foldable” reveals that the software is being developed towards the elusive Pixel Fold/Notepad. The code shows that the device should come with the trusty 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor and the 12MP IMX386 wide-angle, just like the Pixel 5 before it — that’s right, it doesn’t seem like the Pixel foldable will get the latest and greatest cameras found in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

For its selfie cameras on the outside and inside, the Google foldable will apparently get two 8MP IMX355 sensors, the same as the one used in the Pixel 3.

Software

If the foldable Pixel phone is released any time soon, it will almost certainly run Android 12L, the version of Google’s operating system that was specifically made with big screens and foldables in mind. Android 12L takes everything from Android 12 and adds APIs and other improvements that allow apps to work better with big screens. In particular, 12L will make it easier to create apps that dynamically adjust to different screen sizes on the fly and that are even better suited for multitasking and split-screen views.

Android 12L also adds a taskbar to the operating system for foldables and tablets, which owners of these form factors can utilize for multitasking and easier access to often-used applications when using a big screen.

Depending on the timeline, it’s also possible that the Pixel foldable would run Android 13 rather than 12L, though. However, it would make a lot of sense for Google to try and release its foldable in time for Android 12L, as to have the perfect showcase device for the operating system.

As you may have guessed from the “isPixel2022Foldable” string spotted in the Google Camera app (mentioned above), we expect the Pixel foldable to be released this year. Ideally, the launch would coincide with the reveal of stable Android 12L, which is slated to happen in the first quarter. However, given that Pixel phones usually leak substantially the closer the release date inches, we’re not sure if Google will manage to hit that deadline. At this point, it’s much more likely that the foldable will launch during one of the other Google events coming up later this year, like the Google I/O in May or the Pixel Fall event that usually takes place in October. A special foldable event is also a possibility, though.

We’re still in the dark about pricing, though a rumor points to a pleasant surprise here. Google is targeting a price point of about $1,400 for its Pixel foldable. While that would still make it the most expensive phone ever launched by the company, it would undercut the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold3 by a few hundred dollars, and that’s likely the competitor Google has in mind with its device.

