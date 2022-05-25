2022 is shaping up to be the most significant expansion to the Pixel franchise yet. At Google I/O, we weren't just treated to official announcements for the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro — we also saw brief teases of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and a Tensor-powered tablet that may just end up sporting the "Pixel" brand name. One long-rumored member of the family — the Pixel foldable — was notably missing from the event, and as we're learning today, we might be waiting even longer than expected.

According to a report by TheElec (via 9to5Google), the launch of a folding Pixel, which Google was initially aiming to launch by the end of this year, has been postponed. Making matters worse, we're not sure when exactly we expect to see it. Tipster Ross Young has suggested a possible spring 2023 launch, placing it nearly a year away from store shelves, but since it's apparently the second delay the device has faced, it's safe to take that with a grain — or even a truckload — of salt.

As for a reason behind the delay, Google allegedly thinks the product is not complete enough for a launch, so it might need a little more time in the oven before it's ready to make a debut. Samsung Display also might be busy delivering panels to its parent company for the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 — especially given that it's expecting to ship at least 15 million units.

Whatever the reason is, it's looking more and more like we'll have to wait a while for Google's grand entry into the foldable space. When it does, though, we're hoping it'll be a really good one — after all, the competition is only getting tougher.

