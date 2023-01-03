At this point, it is no secret that Google is working on a foldable device. Thanks to leaks, we already know what the Pixel Fold would look like and its alleged final specs. While its launch timeframe is unclear, a recent massive Pixel roadmap leak revealed Google's first foldable phone could debut in 2023. A new report based on industry sources claims that Google plans to mass-produce the Pixel Fold's components in Q3 2023.

The Elec reports that Google is sourcing the 7.57-inch internal foldable and 5.78-inch cover display panels from Samsung Display, with mass production starting in July or August this year. If true, this would mean the rumored I/O 2023 launch timeframe of the Pixel Fold, as suggested by leaker Jon Prosser is inaccurate. With a Q3 production, Google might release the Pixel Fold in October alongside the Pixel 8 series.

A previous leak has already detailed the display panel specs, seemingly having a rated brightness of 800nits and a peak rating of 1,200nits. The in-folding screen will sport ultra-thin glass for added protection. While the Pixel Fold might have a similar form factor as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, it will miss out on S Pen support.

Unlike Samsung, Google is apparently not focusing on equipping its first foldable phone with the best specs possible. Allegedly, the Pixel Fold's folding display panel could be a few generations old—even older than the one Samsung uses on the 2021's Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead, the big G is working on differentiating the device based on user experience and unique feature set, a strategy the company already employs with its Pixel product lineup.

This is not the first time that Google's rumored foldable phone has been delayed. Sources suggest the project was canceled in both 2021 and 2022, but going by all the leaks and rumors, the Pixel Fold should debut in 2023.