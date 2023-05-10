Source: Google Google Pixel Fold New kid on the block Pixel perfect cameras The Pixel Fold might be Google's first foray into this new form factor, but it doesn't show. The hardware is beautiful and well-executed, with specs that make fewer compromises than almost any other foldable we've ever seen. Although the software is still in its early stages, the Pixel Fold still shines brightly. Pros More traditional cover screen Excellent cameras Inner display better suited for consuming media Cons First-generation product Awkward behavior with portrait-locked apps No stylus $1799 at Google Store

Since Samsung launched its first foldable in 2019, Pixel fans have eagerly awaited the day Google would enter this emerging market segment. Four years later, that's finally happening with the launch of the Pixel Fold, but is Google too late to the market? Does this first-generation product hope to compete with a device with four years of groundwork behind it?

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available unlocked and from all major carriers in most countries worldwide. The phone launched at $1,800, but now that it's halfway through its life cycle, it can often be found for $1,400 and sometimes lower.

The Pixel Fold is available unlocked in the US, Japan, Germany, and the UK from the Google Store for $1,800, and orders are expected to arrive June 27th. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most refined foldables on the market, so beating it won't be easy. The Pixel Fold and Fold 4 take different approaches to the Foldable premise, which we can see illustrated in the tech specs below:



Google Pixel Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 SoC Google Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 7.6" 2208x1840 120Hz OLED primary display, 5.8" 2092x1080 120Hz OLED cover display 7.6" 2176 x 1812 120Hz OLED primary, 6.2" 2316 x 904 120Hz OLED cover display RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 4821mAh 4,400mAh Ports USB-C 1x USB Type-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 (One UI 5.1) Front camera 8MP f/2.0 (84° FOV, 1.12 μm pixels) inner selfie camera, 9.5MP f/2.2 (84° FOV, 1.22 μm pixels) outer selfie camera 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera (80˚ FoV, 2.0μm pixels), 10MP f/2.2 cover display camera (85˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels) Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 (0.8 μm pixel size) main sensor, 10.8MP f/2.2 (1.25 0.8 μm pixels) 5x optical camera, 10.8MP f/3.05 (1.25 μm pixels) 121.1° FOV ultrawide 50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle (85˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels), 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (36˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels) Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), Bluetooth 5.2, WI-Fi 6E, NFC, ultra-wideband 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 139.7 x 79.5 x 0.5 mm folded, 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm unfolded 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8 mm folded (tapering to one edge), 130.1 x 115.1 x 6.3 mm unfolded, 263g Colors Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white) Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy Charging 20W wirelsss, 30W wired 45W wired, 15W wireless (Qi) IP Rating IPX8 IPX8

Design and display

This is where the two foldables differ the most. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tall and thin, measuring 155x67mm when folded, while the Pixel Fold takes things in the opposite direction, measuring 139x80mm when folded. Which of these approaches is better comes down to your preference.

The Fold 4 has armored aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus, an integrated fingerprint scanner in the power button, and a small camera bump on the rear of the phone. The Pixel Fold also has an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The camera housing is more pronounced than the Fold, using the same camera bar design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

The Pixel uses a 5.8-inch 2092x1080 OLED display that supports 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,550 nits. The Z Fold 4 uses a 6.2-inch 904x2316 AMOLED cover screen with support for 120Hz and a max brightness of 1,000 nits.

The tall aspect ratio on the Fold 4 feels excellent for one-handed use, and it's one of the easiest phones we've used to quickly reply to messages and notifications while walking and doing other things. The downside to this approach is app support. Apps like Instagram and others aren't made with this aspect ratio in mind, and you'll often find text or images cut off.

The Pixel Fold is the inverse. The more traditional shape makes watching videos and using unoptimized apps easier but harder to use one-handed. Both designs have pros and cons, so what's best depends on how you use the device.

Opening the phones, we again see how the juxtaposed designs make them quite different. The Pixel unfolds into a landscape 7.6-inch, 2208x1840 OLED display with 120Hz and 1,450 nits of brightness. The Fold 4 uses a 7.6-inch 1812x2176 AMOLED panel with 120Hz and 1,000 nits, opening in portrait orientation. The Fold 4 hides an under-display camera on the right side of the screen, while the Pixel Fold opts for thicker bezels that contain a higher-quality selfie camera.

Once again, which of these approaches is best depends on personal preference. Opening in landscape will make media consumption more accessible as you won't need to rotate the device, but it may cause issues with poorly optimized apps. While many of Google's apps now make use of the larger folding display, there are plenty that do not. Instagram, along with almost every banking app I've ever used, forces you to use portrait mode, which will be frustrating when your phone is naturally a landscape device.

The Fold 4 has its own set of pros and cons. The aspect ratio means you get significant black bars when watching a video in either orientation, and many of Google's apps only activate their two-panel foldable UI when the device is in landscape, once again forcing you to rotate your phone. As annoying as that is, apps that force you into portrait mode work fine, so the trade-off comes down to what you prefer.

The Pixel has noticeably brighter displays when compared to the Fold 4, but that difference will only be seen if you have them side-by-side. Both are easy to see and use in the real world, even in direct sunlight.

The Fold 4 has one more trick up its sleeve: support for the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. You can't store the S Pen in the phone itself, but plenty of cases take care of that for you, and it's worth it. Taking notes, highlighting text, signing documents, and drawing are a pleasure on the Fold 4, and it's a shame the Pixel Fold can't compete in that area.

Cameras

This is where we see one of the biggest differences between the two phones. The Z Fold 4 got a camper upgrade over its predecessor, but the hardware is lackluster compared to the Pixel. The 50MP main sensor does OK, but the other two lenses let the phone down.

On the other hand, The Pixel Fold has the same optics as the Pixel 7 Pro, which takes some of the best photos on the market. That includes the 5X periscope sensor that can use Google's super-resolution zoom to take usable photos up to 20X.

The cover screen selfie cameras are an even match between the two phones, but unfolded; the Pixel is the clear winner. Samsung has opted to sacrifice the quality of this sensor in order to hide it beneath the display, and while it makes the screen look seamless, the photos and videos you get from it are unusable.

Software

The Pixel Fold launches with Android 13 and will get three Android upgrades to version 16 with another two years of security patches to follow. The Fold 4 has the Pixel beat here. It shipped with One UI 4.1.1 atop Android 12L, but it's now running Android 13 with One UI 5.1, and it's promised four years of Android upgrades with a fifth year of security so that both phones will reach end of life on Android 16.

One UI is a divisive software skin, but its contribution to the foldable market is undeniable. Samsung's implementation of split screen, Android 12L's app dock, and more customization options than you can count make using the Fold a joy. Whether those extras are enough to pull you away from the cleaner Pixel experience is down to you.

Which should you buy?

Despite being a first-generation device, I think Google has bested Samsung's hardware. The displays are brighter, the cover screen is more useable, the cameras aren't a compromise, and the phone looks gorgeous. The Fold 4, on the other hand, has mature software that has been improved and optimized over the last three and a half years, and software plays an integral part in the foldable experience.

In the end, the software can be improved with updates, and hardware can't, so if you don't mind using a more experimental device, the superior hardware found on the Pixel Fold earns it our recommendation.

The Fold 4 is still a great option if you aren't feeling so adventurous. It's a time-tested device with years of iteration backing it up. It's also frequently available at a discount thanks to its age, so if you can get it on offer, don't hesitate to buy one.