The Pixel Fold is Google's hot new smartphone. And, as you can expect, it has tons of exciting features, including a foldable screen and top-of-the-line specifications. But if you are in the market for a new phone, should you go for the hot new foldable or a flagship phone, such as the Pixel 7 Pro, which has a traditional design? Let's find out.

Pricing, specs, and availability

As you can imagine, the Pixel Fold is an expensive phone. It starts at $1,799 for the base 256GB storage variant. And you can get the 512GB storage version for $1,999. In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro is considerably cheaper, starting at $899 for the base 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB models retail at $999 and $1,099, respectively.



Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 Display 7.6" 2208x1840 120Hz OLED primary display, 5.8" 2092x1080 120Hz OLED cover display 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4821mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 8MP f/2.0 (84° FOV, 1.12 μm pixels) inner selfie camera, 9.5MP f/2.2 (84° FOV, 1.22 μm pixels) outer selfie camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV Rear cameras 48MP f/1.7 (0.8 μm pixel size) main sensor, 10.8MP f/2.2 (1.25 0.8 μm pixels) 5x optical camera, 10.8MP f/3.05 (1.25 μm pixels) 121.1° FOV ultrawide 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom) Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), Bluetooth 5.2, WI-Fi 6E, NFC, ultra-wideband Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave) Dimensions 139.7 x 79.5 x 0.5 mm folded, 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm unfolded 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm Weight 283g 212g Charging 20W wirelsss, 30W wired 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers IP Rating IPX8 IP68

In terms of availability, you can buy the Pixel 7 Pro right now via Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store, and the carriers. On the other hand, the Pixel Fold will go on sale starting May 13th via Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store, and the carriers.

Design

While the form factor is the biggest differentiating factor between these two high-end smartphones in Google's Pixel portfolio, the design aesthetic is essentially the same. But still, the Pixel Fold, being a newer phone, has a slightly tweaked design, particularly the camera bar that's less prominent than the one on the Pixel 7 Pro and doesn't go all the way to the edges.

The one thing some people may dislike about the Fold is the chunky bezels around the primary screen. Unfortunately, the cover screen also has significant bezels, but those aren't as huge as around the main display.

In other highlights, the materials used in both phones are pretty similar. You get polished frames made out of recycled aluminum. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus has also been used. However, while both the front and black of the Pixel 7 Pro have Gorilla Glass, only the back and the cover screen of the Fold are covered with Corning's protective glass. As Pixel Fold's primary display is flexible, it uses ultra-thin glass with a protective film, like the Samsung Galaxy Fold phones.

Display

In line with most foldables, the Pixel Fold features two displays: a 7.6-inch primary OLED panel and a 5.8-inch cover screen. Both display panels have a 120Hz refresh rate. And as both screens are perfectly functional and vibrant, you can use either for your needs — but the primary display is best suited for your larger screen needs.

When unfolded, the primary display functions as a small tablet, and thanks to several of Google's tweaks to Android to suit the foldable form factor, you can make the most of the extra screen real estate. However, being a flexible screen, it's not the most durable. You'll also notice the crease in the middle, and the screen won't feel as firm or robust as a conventional phone.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro sports a traditional 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As a result, you get beautiful and vibrant visuals. And it's unlikely to get damaged as quickly as the Pixel Fold primary screen.

Performance and Battery

The Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro use the same Tensor G2 chip and 12GB RAM, so you are unlikely to notice any difference in the overall performance of the two phones. Both will deliver a snappy and seamless experience without lag or stuttering. However, the Pixel 7 Pro houses the bigger battery of the two phones at 5,000mAh, which means it's bound to give a longer uptime on a single charge. The Pixel Fold is just a little behind with a 4,821mAh battery. That said, the Pixel Fold will eat up more battery depending on how frequently you use the larger primary screen. Still, both phones should last an entire day without issues on a single charge.

Google has also included 30W fast wired charging on the two phones. As long as you have a high-quality USB PD and PPS-compatible charger, rated 30W or more, you'll have no trouble enjoying the quick charge feature.

Wireless charging support is also available on the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 Pro. You'll get 12W charging via regular Qi-certified chargers with EPP support and up to 23W via the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen).

Another area where the two phones are very similar is connectivity. From Wi-Fi 6E support to Bluetooth 5.2, the Fold and 7 Pro have the same connectivity options. You can also utilize two SIM cards using one physical and one eSIM.

Software

You get the same stock Android 13 on the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 Pro. This means there won't be any significant differences in the software experience of the two devices. But since the Pixel Fold has a different form factor, it has specific Android software elements that make the best use of the larger screen in the unfolded state. For example, the Pixel Fold includes Split Screen support to open two apps side-by-side. Plus, you can drag and drop images, links, videos, and text from one app to another for easy sharing and improved multitasking.

In terms of software updates, like other Pixel phones, the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 Pro will get five years of security updates and three years of Android OS updates since their release date in the Google Store.

Cameras

Google is using brand-new image sensors in all cameras of the Pixel Fold. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, a 10.8MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with f/3.05 aperture. There is also a 9.5MP front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter on the internal display with an f/2.0 aperture.

In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main shooter with f/1.85 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 48MP telephoto shooter with f/3.5 aperture. There is a 10.8MP front shooter on board as well.

Thanks to Google's computational photography prowess, the Pixel phones are known for their excellent photographic capabilities, and we don't expect the Pixel Fold to be an exception. The Pixel 7 Pro, we already know, takes impressive shots in pretty much all lighting conditions.

Which is right for you?

The Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent device and one of the best Android phones. And the Pixel Fold also seems equally capable, at least on paper. The design is the only major difference between the phones, so the decision between the two comes down to which form factor you want. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a no-brainer if you want a conventional phone design or aren't still sure about jumping on the foldable bandwagon. It's a flagship with a beautiful display, a powerful processor, and an industry-leading camera setup. It's also more durable than the Pixel Fold.

But if you have been using an older Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Pixel Fold intrigues you, it seems like a solid phone with top-of-the-line specifications. Like the Pixel 7 Pro, it has the Tensor G2 chip and beautiful displays. It will also give you plenty of screen real estate in the unfolded mode. But it's a good idea to wait for the full reviews before pulling the trigger on something first-generation.