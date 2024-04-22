Google Pixel Fold $1299 $1799 Save $500 Google's first foldable has some shortcomings, but it nails the basics. The Pixel Fold packs a solid outer display and delivers a clean Android experience with decent battery life and reliable cameras. Look past the first-gen shortcomings, and you will enjoy the Pixel Fold's experience. $1299 at Amazon $1299 at Best Buy $1299 at Google Store

Google's first foldable — the Pixel Fold — got a lot of things right, like a usable exterior screen and reliable cameras. But for $1,800, the Pixel Fold felt expensive for what it brought to the table, especially since it was rough around the edges and inferior to its competition. Still, if you have your heart set on buying Google's foldable, a solid deal takes a whopping $500 off the phone, dropping its price to as low as $1,300.

At this price, it is easier to gloss over the Pixel Fold's shortcomings, especially since it offers a clean Android experience that you won't get on any other folding phone.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold is not the best book-style folding phone around. If you want the best, the OnePlus Open or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are better. But Google's first foldable gets a few things right that you won't get on any other device.

Thanks to its wide aspect ratio, the 5.8-inch 120Hz Full HD cover display is perfectly usable and probably among the phone's best parts. Google's top-notch hardware build quality also helps give the Pixel Fold a premium in-hand feel. The same does not stand true for the 7.6-inch inner OLED screen, which, as we noted in our Pixel Fold review, appears to have fewer coatings than similar foldables. Due to this, swiping your finger on the display does not feel as good as on other foldables.

Ticking inside the Pixel Fold is Google's Tensor G2 chip. Again, it's not the fastest SoC around, but it's decent for daily use. It's also efficient enough to ensure the Fold lasts through a day of use with around 5–6 hours of screen-on time on a single charge. Charging speeds are on the slower side though, with Google's foldable only capable of drawing 21W from the power adapter.

While not perfect, the Pixel Fold is a great buy at $1,300. At this price point, the phone undercuts its competitors by a few hundred dollars and makes its shortcomings sting a lot less.