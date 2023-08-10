Audio plays an undeniably massive role in how the best entertainment apps keep us hooked for hours on end, whether you’re using earphones, headphones, connected speakers, or your phone’s tinny sound blaster. We usually recommend good wired or wireless earphones for the best audio experience on Android, but the OS greatly enhances the output with features like Spatial Audio. Now we are learning the tech is supported on the latest Pixel Fold’s speakers as well, making it a true unicorn.

When the Pixel Fold broke cover as Google’s innovative new foldable phone earlier this year, it was no surprise the phone supported Spatial Audio on connected wired and wireless personal audio gear. However, Android feature researcher Mishaal Rahman notes the phone also supports Spatial Audio on its own speakers — a rarity we don’t recall seeing on any other Android flagship.

Apple popularized Spatial Audio with the AirPods a few years ago, delivering an immersive audio experience on what were otherwise ordinary true-wireless earbuds. Google followed suit with a feature by the same name released for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro models with the January 2023 security patch. However, this feature was limited to some wired and wireless earphones you connect. Google’s implementation tries to virtually recreate a multi-speaker surround sound system by artificially widening the sound stage and fiddling with the stereo separation, among other things.

Spatial Audio is the most impressive with head tracking support, and has a noticeable impact on the audio even with ordinary headphones and earphones. Moreover, we found the Pixel Fold speakers perform exceedingly well right out of the box. They get loud and don’t sound tinny like the average smartphone speaker, making them suitable for media consumption if you forgot your headphones at home.

In such a case, Spatial Audio support can make the audio experience even better, adding the depth and clarity we always wish mobile speakers had. The physically larger separation between the Pixel Fold’s speakers could also work in its favor, creating an immersive experience. We hope Google extends Spatial Audio support to more flagship Pixel phones and other Android devices in the future.