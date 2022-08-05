Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.

Once again, these rumors come to us from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who have proven themselves to be well-versed in all things Pixel Fold. A day after reporting that Foxconn will build Google's first foldable, the leaker has returned with new context about the device's design — not to mention its camera. Reportedly, the Pixel Fold's back will match the Pixel 7, likely using a similar camera bar that has, as of late, become the go-to look for Google's hardware team. Meanwhile, the front of the device is closer to Oppo's Find N, which keeps a more standard display than the tall, candy bar-esque look of Samsung's hardware. This lines up with rumors from earlier this year, suggesting Google hasn't radically redesigned its folding hardware in the months since a possible delay.

The Oppo Find N.

Digital Chat Station describes the inner display as "relatively small-sized," which might not be what you want to hear regarding the most significant selling point for a foldable. Without more context, it's impossible to know exactly how small the screen could be. Still, it sounds like Google is looking to make the most of that footprint — even if it means shortchanging or eliminating the inner selfie cam altogether.

The language here is confusing, and it's certainly not helped by Google Translate, but here's what we know. According to this report, the Pixel Fold will avoid using a cutout hole for the selfie cam, instead utilizing an "ultra-micro-hole camera" along the frame. It's impossible to say what this is — a small selfie camera to use in a pinch, the lack of an actual front-facing camera on the folding display, or something in the middle. Thankfully, the outer display will sport a centered cutout for a camera, much like modern Pixel displays do today.

If Google does skip out on an inner selfie cam — or the quality is far from what you'd prefer for a group photo — it could explain that folding camera icon spotted in a future version of the Camera APK last week. Tapping the icon before closing the phone to take a photo with a better sensor would make up for the compromised "ultra-micro" lens on the inside. Obviously, we'll have to keep waiting for definitive answers here. Without renders or other real-world images to work off, the Pixel Fold concept is still limited to our imagination.