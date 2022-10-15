Never mind Samsung or Motorola or the Chinese crowd; Google is running its own race when it comes to foldable phones. Intelligence has been pointing to a long autumn and winter of waiting with the company targeting a late Q1 2023 launch window for a prospective Pixel Fold. We're now learning more about exactly what we're waiting for with details of the displays the phone will use.

Noted leaks blogger Kuba Wojciechowski tells 91Mobiles that the folding display will span 123 × 148mm with a resolution of 1840 × 2208. In other words, we're talking about a 7.58-inch panel with a pixel density of 380ppi. Maximum refresh rate support is expected to go above 60Hz, but it isn't clear if we'll see 120Hz. Average brightness is rated at 800 nits with a peak rating of 1,200 nits.

For comparison with the other phablet-style foldables already on the market, the internal displays of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo's Find N have aspect ratios of 8.4:9 and 10.8:9, respectively. The Pixel Fold's screen is expected to come in at 7.5:9 or, when properly reduced, 5:6, making it the narrowest or tallest of the bunch — perspective is everything — when held in vertical orientation. Both of the Fold 4's displays supported 120Hz while only the Find N's internal display does so (its external display runs at 60Hz).

Both the Pixel Fold's folding display as well as the external display will be produced by Samsung, but we don't have much more information about the latter screen here.

Last month, Wojciechowski purportedly revealed the Pixel Fold's camera stack, featuring three rear cameras and two selfie cameras, one for each display.