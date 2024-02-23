The Google Pixel Fold's hinge and multiple screens mean you're more likely to damage the device than the other top Pixel phones. Knowing the technical support channels, warranty options, and repair programs available to you can make an accident less of a headache.

We walk you through the repair, support, and warranty options available for the Pixel Fold should it become damaged during shipping or use. If you have battery problems, try these steps to improve your Pixel Fold's battery life before checking with Google Support.

Everything you need to know about your Pixel Fold's warranty

Devices bought through the Google Store come with a warranty covering defective parts. If your Pixel Fold arrives or becomes defective through no fault of your own, you can return it for free repair or replacement. Check your warranty status by heading to the About phone page in your Pixel Fold's Settings app and tapping Limited warranty.

If you bought your Pixel Fold through a carrier or hardware retailer, check their warranty program. It likely won't be the same as Google's.

This included warranty is limited. For coverage for accidental damage, you'll need Preferred Care.

What is Preferred Care?

Preferred Care is Google's extended warranty program, only available for devices purchased in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. On top of the basic warranty, you get:

Coverage for mechanical or electrical breakdowns after the basic warranty expires.

Coverage for accidental damage.

Instant replacements for damaged devices.

Preferred Care for your Pixel Fold costs $279 for a two-year plan or $15 a month for a maximum of 60 months. A monthly plan costs $360 for two years.

On top of the plan fees, the following deductibles apply:

$29 for walk-in screen repair. This only applies to the Pixel Fold's outer screen. You need to file an accidental damage claim for damage to the foldable inner screen.

$129 for mechanical or electrical breakdown and accidental damage.

You can claim up to two accidental damage incidents in a 12-month period starting from your first claim.

You can purchase Preferred Care during checkout or up to 30 days after buying your Pixel Fold.

How to file a warranty claim for your Pixel Fold

The method for filing a warranty claim differs if you're filing a claim under your standard warranty or Preferred Care.

How to file a Preferred Care warranty claim

You can file a Preferred Care warranty claim online or by phone. For either method, you'll need:

Your Pixel Fold's IMEI number.

Your Pixel Fold's serial number

A payment method ready for your deductible.

Detailed information on what happened to your device.

You can find your Pixel Fold's IMEI and serial numbers by heading to your Google order history page .

Here's where you'll file a claim:

On the web: Go to mydeviceprotect.com and click File or Track a Claim .

Go to mydeviceprotect.com and click . Over the phone: Call 877-406-4372.

If you don't have Preferred Care, contact Google Support to make a claim on your warranty. This can be done through Google's online portal, which walks you through the process.

How to get your Pixel Fold repaired without Preferred Care

There are a variety of repair options available for your Pixel Fold. Whether the screen is cracked, the hinge is damaged, or a button stops working, you can choose from various repair routes to get your Pixel Fold in working order.

Repair your Pixel Fold with an authorized service provider

You can choose walk-in or mail-in repairs. Regardless of the method you choose, follow the Google repair walkthrough. This gives you an exact answer on whether your warranty covers the damage, extra costs, the location of nearby walk-in centers, and mail-in options.

Go to the Google Repair page on any browser. Enter your Pixel Fold's IMEI number. Select all the issues that apply to your Pixel Fold. Enter your address and carrier. Select Walk-in or Mail-in.

If you select Walk-in, Google gives you a list of nearby repair centers. If you choose Mail-in, use your own packaging or wait for Google to send you packing. In either situation, Google provides a prepaid delivery label.

Repair your Pixel Fold yourself

If you'd rather fix your Pixel Fold, you can repair it with replacement parts from iFixit. Google partnered with iFixit to offer official DIY repair parts and guides, which can be cheaper than a third-party repair.

You take full responsibility for damage incurred during the repair. Only do this if you're comfortable dismantling your Pixel Fold and installing replacement parts.

Head to iFixit's Pixel Fold website and select the relevant guide to get started. iFixit lists all the parts you need and a detailed repair guide.

If you encounter a problem with your Pixel Fold, contact Google Support. This is how to resolve problems with warranty claims, technical issues, or ask questions about your device. It's an excellent place to start if you're unsure whether you can file a warranty claim or if it's worth sending your device in for repair.

You can contact Google support through your Pixel Fold's Settings app:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Tips & support. Tap Contact us.

Alternatively, head to Google's Help Center on any browser.

Keep your Pixel Fold in working order

Buying a protective case is the best way to minimize the costs associated with damaging your Pixel Fold. There are plenty of great options to keep every part of your Pixel Fold secure.