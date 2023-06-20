Source: Google Google Pixel Fold $900 $1880 Save $980 Google's upcoming foldable, the Pixel Fold, is a sight to behold with its super-thin dual-screen form factor. However, it comes with a hefty price tag that can be a bit jarring for some looking to get their hands on one. Thankfully, AT&T is offering a stellar Pixel Fold preorder deal that takes more than half off the price when you opt for the 36-month installment plan. $900 at AT&T with installment plan

The latest entry into the foldable smartphone market, the Google Pixel Fold, is just a week away from being released into the wild, and we couldn't be more excited. Well, we could be if it wasn't tagged at a starting price of almost $1,900. It's a hefty chunk of cash to put down for a new phone, which might be difficult for some to come by right now. Thankfully, AT&T is here to save the day with a great offer that takes just over half off Google's new foldable.

Why AT&Ts Pixel Fold deal is worth your money

AT&T is offering Google's new foldable for just over half off the standard price tag, dropping it down to a much more palatable $900 to get your hands on one. Even better, no trade-in is required to get it at this price. All you'll need to do is sign up for one of AT&T's eligible unlimited plans, drop a $35 activation fee, and set up a $25 a month installment plan. After that, you'll receive the new Google Pixel Fold when it releases next week at an incredible price.

Not bad at all, considering what Google's new foldable brings to the table. Going toe-to-toe with Samsung's Galaxy Z-Fold 4, the Pixel Fold delivers a book-style phone with a large foldable 7.6-inch OLED inner display alongside a 5.8-inch OLED outer display. Both of which offer up to 120Hz refresh rates for a smooth, responsive experience whether you're navigating menus or using apps. This comes courtesy of the Tensor G2 processor powering it all, which you'll find in Google's other top-tier handhelds including the impressive Pixel 7.

Going hands on with the Pixel Fold recently, we noted that Google's foldable delivered a promising handheld that's sure to make any Pixel fan happy. It's solidly built, offering a phone that's as durable as it is versatile. The primary display does leave a bit to be desired, but overall the Pixel Fold is shaping up to be one of Google's best smartphones to date. With a price tag eclipsing $1,800 in carrier stores, you can believe Google is pulling out all the stops to deliver a great experience. However, if you're not quite ready to drop that much cash on it, AT&T's offer is the best way to get your hands on one at an incredible price point.