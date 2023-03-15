Much like the Pixel Watch before it, we've been dying to get our hands — or, really, even just our eyes — on Google's long-rumored Pixel Fold for what feels like years now. This week, a retail leak pointed to a June launch window for both the foldable and the Pixel 7a, but unfortunately, this report missed out on one crucial component: pricing. If you've been dying to know how much Google's Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival is going to cost you, you're in luck, as it seems like the Pixel Fold might be cheaper than we were expecting.

Noted leaker Yogesh Brar took to Twitter last night to offer some additional details on the Fold and the Pixel 7a following this week's news. First, it looks like a Google I/O announcement is set for both devices. That's not much of a surprise, of course — if a June launch is indeed in the cards, a timed debut at I/O makes the most sense. June also fits into what Brar has heard about both devices, with the Pixel 7a to launch globally by "early Q3," while the more expensive Fold would be limited to select markets.

What is new, however, is the price estimates. For the Pixel 7a, Brar suggests an MSRP somewhere between $450 and $500. Earlier reports, including a leaked roadmap for the Pixel series throughout the next three years, suggested Google planned to hold strong at $450 for this year's launch. It almost feels like a given — despite the tech industry's getting slammed with inflation, a price above $500 would bleed into Pixel 7 territory.

The Pixel Fold, meanwhile, might be cheaper than we had initially assumed. Over the past two months, we've seen leaks from two different sources suggesting Google's first-gen foldable would cost between $1,700 and $1,800 — basically, about as much as Samsung's offerings. But Brar's tweet suggests a much more palatable price tag, with his range falling between $1,300 and $1,500. By no means is that cheap, but it's a far cry from the $1,800 starting cost of the Z Fold 4.

While the rest of the world has seen countless foldables launch in the wake of Samsung's first-gen device in 2019, the US market is still pretty limited. Google's entry could be the first major North American competitor to the Fold series, assuming OnePlus doesn't beat it to market with its own upcoming device. Either way, a more affordable price tag for large foldables is great news for consumers, especially as more companies continue to pivot to developing products with this form factor.