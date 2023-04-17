With Google I/O fast approaching, leaks are all but a guarantee. The company has never been good about keeping its hardware a secret, and while its annual developer conference is often focused on updates to various services alongside a new version of Android, new devices have become a mainstay of the main keynote. This year, we're expecting to finally see the long-awaited Pixel Fold make a grand debut, alongside the usual A-series refresh with the Pixel 7a. Thanks to a new leak, we might know exactly when both phones are set to hit store shelves.

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech has returned with release date information for both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. Let's start with the former first, as Google's first foldable has evaded the public eye for much of its extended rumor cycle. Building on his initial claims of an I/O announcement from last year, Prosser says the Fold is indeed set for an announcement on stage on May 10th, with preorders opening through the Google Store later that day. If you're looking to buy through a carrier — or through a third-party retailer like Best Buy — you'll need to wait until May 30th, with general availability nearly two months later on June 27th.

That's quite the preorder window, but it's right around the "mid-June" window we'd first heard in March. June 27th is, obviously, pretty late in the month, but it should give Google plenty of time to build hype around its first foldable. Assuming Samsung's next Z-series smartphones are on track for their usual release window, it also gives the Pixel Fold a little more than a month on the market before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 arrives to, potentially, eat its lunch.

Okay, but what about the Pixel 7a? This might come as a surprise, but Google's mid-range phone might be the more interesting release of the bunch. Prosser says the 7a is set to go on sale on May 10th, day and date with its announcement — basically, a shadow drop. Presumably, once the keynote wraps up, you'll be able to slap your credit card down and have a new phone in just a few days. That's actually a full month sooner than recent leaks suggested, and would bring the A-series back to a May launch date for the first time since the inaugural Pixel 3a in 2019.

Prosser also claims the Pixel 6a isn't being discontinued, which is an interesting twist to what otherwise seemed like a routine Google launch. Over the past couple of months, we've seen the Pixel 6a nearly half off at multiple retailers. I'm curious to see if I/O presents Google with the opportunity to give last year's mid-range champ a permanent price drop, cementing the phone at its usual sale price of $300. That would create a $200 between it and its successor — 9to5Google reported this morning that the Pixel 7a will arrive at $500 — and immediately grant Google an excellent low-cost competitor that doesn't rely on constant discounts.

Although Prosser's track record isn't perfect (insert requisite Pixel Ultra reference here), he's been pretty solid about device dates as of late. He correctly pegged the Galaxy Z Fold 4's launch last year, as well as the Pixel 7's October availability. Factor in those recent retail reports that suggested a June launch for the Pixel Fold, and there's good reason to believe these dates — though we won't blame anyone who takes all of this with a grain of salt, if only to avoid crushing disappointment come next month.