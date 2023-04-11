Google’s Pixel phones often feature in our list of the best Android phones money can buy. They don’t have the objectively best display technology onboard, but it looks like the company plans to change this image with upcoming high-end models like the rumored Pixel Fold. A supply chain report suggests Google may beat the iPhone 15 and Samsung’s popular foldable lineup to the punch, potentially becoming the first mass-market phone to use a new advanced display material called M13.

Korean supply chain publication The Elec reports Google’s maiden foldable phone will use a screen bought from Samsung Display — an established name in the display tech world (via 9to5Google). That isn’t too surprising, and has been spoken of sporadically in previous rumors. The report interestingly speculates the Pixel Fold may use Samsung Display’s M13 materials for its flexible display, while Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, alongside the entire range of iPhones coming later this year, will use the older M12 tech.

Last year, Samsung got first dibs on the M12 material with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, and Apple used the technology on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The report clarifies that Samsung phones will use the newer M13 material, but likely not with the upcoming foldables. It says the Pixel Fold may be the first to debut with the tech. The specific benefits of the M13 material over M12 remain anyone’s best guess. Since there isn’t anything path-breaking happening in the display industry at the moment, we believe M13 could bring an incremental upgrade in the contrast, efficiency, brightness, and refresh rate of the OLED panel.

That said, the Korean publication mentions the Pixel Fold could debut in the second half of this year. However, a contradictory retail report in March suggested a mid-June launch is likely. With the device right around the corner, we’ll probably get our first on-stage glimpse at the new foldable at Google I/O next month.