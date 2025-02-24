With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google made some big improvements over the original Pixel Fold, fixing a lot of the issues present on the first-gen model. It's easily one of the best foldables you can buy in the US, but there are still better options out there.

I've been using the Oppo Find N5 for the past two weeks, and it's hands down the best foldable I've tried so far. It's a shame it's not available in the US, but there's definitely a lot Google could learn from this device.

5 An even slimmer form factor that feels like a phone

Foldables don't need to feel bulky in your pocket

One reason people avoid book-style foldables is their bulk, which makes them hard to carry around. Google made impressive progress with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, reducing the thickness from 12.1mm to 10.5mm, but the Oppo Find N5 takes it to another level. It's just 8.9mm thick when closed, the same as the Pixel 8 and only slightly thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro. When unfolded, each half is barely thicker than a USB-C port.

The Find N5 proves that foldables can get as slim as regular phones when engineered the right way. Google should definitely take notes and aim for this kind of slimness in its next foldable.

4 Bigger battery and faster charging are essential

Foldables need power that lasts all day and charges fast

One of my favorite things about the Oppo Find N5 is that, despite its slim design, it doesn't compromise on battery life. It packs a big 5,600 mAh battery, which is not only bigger than the 4,650 mAh cell in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold but also larger than the battery in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This is all thanks to Oppo's use of Silicon Carbon tech, something Google still hasn't adopted.

But it doesn't end there. The Find N5 supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging (with Oppo's AirVOOC charger), both of which are noticeably faster than what Google offers on its foldable. Battery and charging tech is another area where Google has some serious catching up to do.

3 A less visible crease makes a huge difference

A foldable should feel like one continuous screen

A big reason why people hesitate to switch to foldables is the crease on the inner display. After spending nearly $2,000, nobody wants a noticeable line across their display. While a completely crease-free display isn't possible just yet, the Oppo Find N5 gets the closest. The crease is barely noticeable during regular use, and you only see it under certain lighting angles.

Google made significant improvements with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's inner display and crease, but the Find N5 shows there's still room for enhancement.

2 Stylus input support makes a foldable more useful

Perfect for taking notes or sketching on the go

One of the best things about book-style foldables is using the larger inner display for note-taking, multitasking, or watching content. Yet, in the US, only Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series supports stylus input, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Stylus input should be standard on all future foldables. Google should definitely add it to the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold to make the most of the inner display.

1 Top-notch performance without compromising efficiency

It's possible to have power and battery life together