It feels like we've been hearing about the Google Pixel Fold for the better part of forever, but now next month's Google I/O event is expected to finally mark the debut of the search giant’s first-ever foldable — in addition to the Pixel 7a and maybe even a Pixel Tablet. Thanks to a bevy of leaks so far, we’ve gotten a fair idea of what to expect from the foldable, including the design and camera departments. Over the weekend, known leaker Kuba Wojciechowski shared a video that might just be our very first real-life look at the Pixel Fold in action.

The video shared by Wojciechowski on Twitter reveals both the cover display and the larger internal screen. Some thick bezels are prominent here, which is a far cry from the Galaxy Z Fold 4's refined design. We can't tell much about the quality of the screen from the video, since a large part of it has been blurred out for privacy reasons. Nevertheless, this gives us a better idea about the foldable's construction ahead of its presumed debut next month.

One of the tidbits of information we've received recently suggests that the Pixel Fold could feature the "most durable hinge on a foldable." The same CNBC report mentioned that the phone would weigh around 284 grams, and even manage to feature water resistance. We heard in January that the Pixel Fold could use a teardrop-style hinge, similar to foldables launched by Vivo. Samsung is rumored to be working on a similar hinge for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, potentially making it thinner than its predecessor

All this Pixel Fold excitement comes hot on the heels of a recent survey suggesting a strong year for the US foldable segment. Google has already updated a handful of its apps to accommodate the flexible form factor, so a bulk of the Workspace apps should be good to go when the Pixel Fold hits the market.

Thanks: Hamzah