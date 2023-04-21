We've seen all sorts of Google leaks this week, as is par for the course before any big hardware launch. With I/O rapidly approaching, we're entering the usual period for a deluge of rumors, early hands-ons, and so much more. When it comes to the Pixel Fold, some of our earliest leaks came from Jon Prosser, who returned today with a new video digging deep into the company's first foldable.

Obviously, as with any leak, all of this information should be taken with a massive grain, especially when it comes to availability, pricing, and bonus bundles for buying a Fold. While specs sheets are impossible to change this close to launch, modifying upfront costs or announcement plans can be done at the drop of the hat. Indeed, Prosser warns a couple of times in this video that some of the information he's learned could change.

Actually, let's start there. One of the most intriguing elements of this video is rumors of an incoming tease to happen before the end of the month — as in, sometime next week. Prosser pegs this for Wednesday, April 26th, though says the date could change following today's leak. We'll have to wait and see whether the company follows through here. While early announcements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 have set a precedent, it's not quite the same as a tease ahead of I/O.

Speaking of surprises, let's get to the other big non-specs part of this leak: a special bundle for Fold owners. Despite some earlier reports to the contrary, it seems like the Pixel Fold is set to start at $1,800 — Prosser says so in this video — but Google might be looking to sweeten the pot with a bundled Pixel Watch at no extra cost. We've seen the company offer bonuses like Pixel Buds to buyers on previous smartphones, but this would be taking things to a whole new level.

Aside from these details, Prosser gives a quick recap of what we learned earlier this week regarding the Fold's launch. After an announcement on May 10th, you'll be able to preorder directly from Google's online store. If you're looking to buy through a carrier or through retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, you'll need to wait until May 30th, ahead of a June 27th launch.

Let's get to specs, because in addition to offering a thorough recap of everything we should expect on the Pixel Fold, these details are also likely to be a bit more concrete in nature. Google's foldable is set to ship in black and white colorways, with 256GB and 512GB storage options available (the latter will reportedly cost $1,919 — yeouch). Everything we've heard about its internals seems accurate here, including a Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

And let's not skip the displays, arguably the most important part of any foldable. On the front, expect a 5.8" 120Hz FHD+ OLED panel with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio. Inside is the 7.6" 120Hz 2208 x 1840 OLED panel we'd heard about previously.

That's a mighty powerful phone, but it'll come at a price — and we don't just mean to your wallet. Prosser confirms this week's CNBC report regarding the phone's 283g weight. That's a beefy device, especially considering recent rumors stating the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will weigh just 254g. Prosser says it's about half an inch thick as well, which could feel plenty bulky in pockets as we head into shorts season.

Really, the biggest reveal in this video is saved for the camera. Thanks to some leaks straight out of Google's QPR betas, we already had a pretty good idea regarding the Pixel Fold's sensors, and today's report seems to confirm the rest of its specs. An f/1.7 48MP shooter is the main lens on the back, complete with OIS and an 82-degree field-of-view. It's paired with a 10.8MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a matching 10.8MP f/3.05 telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. On the front, you'll reportedly find a 9.5MP selfie cam.

Frankly, those camera specs aren't the most impressive we've ever seen, but foldables do have a limited amount of space that restricts which sensors can be used. Google has always focused on optimization in software over pure hardware, though, so with any luck, the Fold will capture better images than Samsung's foldables have in the past.

That's plenty of detail with just a couple of weeks to go before Google's main keynote — and, even more importantly, with just a week to go before a rumored Fold-specific tease. That's plenty of time for additional leaks, though, so don't be surprised if new reports surrounding this foldable become a daily occurrence as April comes to a close.