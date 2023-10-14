The Google Pixel Fold marks Google's first entry into the world of foldables. With a unique hinge, class-leading camera, and wider external screen, there is a lot to like about Pixel Fold. However, in our Pixel Fold review, we found the 4821mAh battery cell to be just enough to get through a typical day.

Google Pixel Fold won't win any battery tests, and unlike some of the top budget Android phones, you shouldn't expect a two-day battery life either. If you're traveling and want to get through a busy day, use the steps below to improve the battery life on your Google Pixel Fold.

Reduce screen brightness

High screen brightness puts extra strain on your Pixel Fold cell. You should reduce screen brightness or activate adaptive brightness that changes the screen brightness based on the surroundings.

Swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen. Move the brightness slider to the left. Close

Next, use the steps below to toggle on adaptive brightness.

Go to Settings and select Display. Turn on the Adaptive brightness toggle. 2 Images Close

Restrict apps with high battery usage

One of the apps might consume an unusual amount of battery on your Google Pixel Fold. You can identify such apps from the Battery menu and restrict them on your phone.

Go to Settings and scroll to Battery. Select Battery Usage. 2 Images Close Glance over apps with abnormal battery usage. Select an app and tap the radio button beside Restricted. 2 Images Close Restrict other demanding apps from the Battery menu and closely monitor the Pixel Fold battery.

Activate Adaptive Battery

Adaptive Battery learns your phone usage and continuously optimizes how apps use battery.

Go to the Battery menu in Pixel Fold Settings (check the steps above). Select Battery Saver. Turn on the Use Adaptive Battery toggle. 2 Images Close

Adaptive Battery may reduce performance and background activity. It may also delay some app notifications.

Activate adaptive connectivity

Adaptive connectivity automatically manages your phone's network connections to improve device performance. It switches between 5G and 4G networks to extend battery life.

Launch Settings and go to Network and internet. Select Adaptive connectivity. Turn on the Use adaptive connectivity toggle. 2 Images Close

Stop identifying songs

The Now Playing feature continuously runs in the background to identify songs playing nearby. You should turn it off to extend battery life.

Open Settings and scroll to Sound and vibration. Select Now Playing and turn off the Identity songs playing nearby toggle. 2 Images Close

Activate dark theme

Google Pixel Fold uses an AMOLED panel. It turns off individual pixels with a dark theme and helps you extend battery life.

Go to Settings and select Display. Turn on the Dark theme toggle. You can also schedule the dark mode from the following menu. 2 Images Close

Adjust your screen timeout

You should reduce the screen timeout so that it doesn't drain the battery when you forget to lock the phone.

Go to the Display menu in Pixel Fold Settings (refer to the steps above). Select Screen timeout and tap the radio button beside 30 seconds or 1 minute. 2 Images Close

Deactivate high-drain features

You can turn off hotspot and tethering when not in use and stop your Wi-Fi from switching on around saved networks, like your home network.

Open Settings and select Network and internet. Select Hotspot and tethering, and turn off the Wi-Fi hotspot and Bluetooth tethering toggles. 2 Images Close Go back and open Internet. Scroll to Network preferences. Turn off the Turn on Wi-Fi automatically option. 2 Images Close

Delete irrelevant accounts

Keeping fewer accounts on Google Pixel Fold can save battery.

Go to Settings and scroll to Passwords and accounts. Select an unused account. Tap Remove account and confirm your decision. 3 Images Close

If a specific app isn't optimized for your Google Pixel Fold, it may drain the device battery in no time. You can uninstall these apps and contact the developer with your findings.

Go to the Battery Usage menu in Settings to identify demanding apps. Select an app and tap Uninstall. 2 Images Close

Deactivate Smooth Display

Do you still notice a high battery drain on your Pixel Fold? It's time to turn off smooth display to limit the display refresh rate to 60Hz.

Go to Settings and select Display. Turn off the Smooth display toggle. Close

Although the trick improves your Google Pixel Fold battery, you may notice a lag in navigation and scrolling, especially when your eyes are used to a 120Hz panel.

Tips to take care of your Pixel Fold battery

Use an official power adapter from Google or stick with reputed third-party manufacturers only.

Avoid using your Pixel Fold when it overheats. Let it cool down to prevent damage to your device's battery.

Turn off the Always-on display from the Lock screen menu to extend battery life.

Keep your Google Pixel Fold up-to-date with major Android releases, Feature Drops, and security patches.

Extend screen time on Google Pixel Fold

Your Google Pixel Fold's degrading battery health can be the main culprit behind a below-average battery life. Unlike iOS, Android doesn't offer a built-in way to check the battery health. You'll rely on third-party apps to check your phone's battery health.