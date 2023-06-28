Smartphones have often faced criticism for their durability and limited repair options. You normally need special tools to work on a phone, and mobile device components aren't usually sold outside of specialty stores. Lately, we've seen huge wins in the right-to-repair movement, with both Apple and Google making announcements that support the maintenance and care of your own device. Google recently announced that the Pixel Fold will have repair guides and parts available through iFixit.

Google has partnered with iFixit to offer official DIY repair parts for the Pixel Fold, which follows the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also getting official parts for sale shortly after release. The partnership started last year with the Pixel 6 and encompassed all Google phone models back to the Pixel 2. By collaborating with iFixit, a renowned platform for repair guides and spare parts, Google is making a significant stride toward enhancing the reparability of its devices.

iFixit will offer many genuine spare parts to use in repairs. This includes essential components such as tools, batteries, screens, charging assemblies, and adhesives. In addition to the spare parts and tools, Google and iFixit will provide comprehensive step-by-step repair guides for the Pixel Fold.

iFixit's DIY repair kit for the Nokia G22

A Google representative told 9to5Google that the company would also offer in-store and mail-in repair options for the Pixel Fold, ensuring users have multiple avenues to resolve issues. Google plans to offer an extended warranty, called Preferred Care, for those who don't want to do their own repairs after their Pixel Fold warranty ends. Preferred Care covers accidental damages and mechanical breakdowns beyond the standard warranty period.

This is all very impressive to see, but an Android with a foldable touchscreen doesn't sound easy to fix. Fixing foldable displays could be a complicated and delicate process, which might turn off users who want to learn DIY mobile repair. It's possible this is Samsung's logic in not offering a similar DIY solution for its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series, but ultimately, the quality of the guides and the ease of reparability will decide how many consumers actually invest in the tools and parts.

At the very least, the partnership between Google and iFixit sets a promising precedent for smartphone reparability. By empowering users to repair their devices themselves, Google is helping the right-to-repair movement gain steam.