The Google Pixel Fold, if it will be called that, is an open secret at this point. Google is rumored to finally release it in May 2023, and as such, the company is hard at work getting its software in line for the folding form factor. Given that foldables are substantially different from regular phones, the question has long been whether Google would be able to port all Pixel phone tricks to the folding phone, and it looks like at least some of them will make the cut. According to an app teardown, Flip to Shhh will make its way to the Google Pixel Fold.

If you’re not familiar with it, Flip to Shhh is an optional setting on the Google Pixel 7 and older phones in the series that automatically turns on the Do Not Disturb mode when you put it flat on its display on an even surface. This is a quick way to suppress calls and notifications. On a system level, this is controlled by the pre-installed Digital Wellbeing app, though you won’t notice that during usage.

A folding phone makes this intuitive gesture a little more complicated, as you could set it down on a table flat on its display either folded or unfolded. 9to5Google found strings in the latest Digital Wellbeing app update to version 1.5 that make clear the feature only works when the Pixel Fold is folded: “To turn on Do Not Disturb, make sure your phone is folded and place it face down on a flat surface. You’ll feel a subtle vibration when Do Not Disturb turns on.” This limitation probably makes sense as all foldable phones’ interior screens are usually more fragile or covered with a plastic screen protector, so putting it face-down on a surface isn’t a good idea for longevity.

9to5Google additionally found out that Quick Tap will also be on board, which allows you to assign an action or app to a quick double tap on the back of your Pixel phones. Presumably, you will also need to keep your Pixel Fold folded for this gesture.