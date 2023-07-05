Google unveiled the Pixel Fold at the annual I/O developer conference earlier this year. Although it reeked of first-generation hardware with its early adopter-centric $1,800 price tag and zealous marketing claims, we were hopeful the device would prove its worth. Thankfully, YouTube has given us creators like Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything fame, who speedruns electronics through a lifetime’s worth of abuse in a few brief minutes. Google made interesting design choices with the Pixel Fold, and it does not surprise us to find out some of the durability test results.

Foldable phones have been around for a few years now, and while they have obvious fragility concerns, brands like Samsung have improved by iteration, with eight different foldable phone models passing the grueling JerryRigEverything durability test without self-destructing. Google’s exam seems to start off well with an all-aluminum chassis, volume rocker, and SIM card tray. Curiously, Google includes its full mailing address in the SIM tray. It's also worth noting (pun intended) that the 5G antenna with a mic hole beside it in the upper edge of the phone could be mistaken for the SIM tray, which is in the lower edge of the device.

The SIM tray has Google’s full mailing address

The Pixel Fold fingerprint reader deserves special mention here for working even after taking a beating. It is placed within comfortable reach along the side of the phone, but Nelson notes you could accidentally end up pressing the power and volume buttons while prying open the inner folding screen. The phone also has an IPX rating, indicative of water resistance, but not dust.

This is where our anxiety peaked

One would be worried about dust ingress making the smooth hinge undesirably crunchy, but the Pixel Fold seems to do a remarkable job keeping dirt out during Nelson’s testing. We recently came across worrying reports of minor debris trapped on the OLED layer between the plastic bezel and the display killing the inner display when the hinge folds shut. However, dust and debris didn’t deal Nelson’s unit any damage.

The phone shuts down when the inner display is subject to heat

The display could not take the heat, though — literally. The cover display survived for 16 seconds under a naked flame, but the OLED sustained permanent damage. The inner display lasts just eight seconds before the phone shut off from overheating. We noticed the Pixel Fold getting unusually warm during our outdoor testing as well. Nonetheless, the inner OLED was also damaged permanently by the flame. Google says the Pixel Fold uses ultra-thin glass (UTG) for the folding screen, but Mohs hardness picks reveal that at least the outermost layer is plastic, which even your fingernails could damage permanently. The phone’s back panel and cover screen are protected by Gorilla Glass, though.

The foldable display has plastic on top

The hinge seems sturdy, but Google made yet another audacious claim stating it opens flat, up to 180°. In reality, the Pixel Fold only opens to about 179°, which our own Will Sattelberg noted during I/O 2023. When bent beyond that with gentle force, we were appalled to discover that unlike Samsung phones, the hinge doesn’t have a lockout to prevent being bent backwards. This eventually created fractures along the frame’s antenna lines, stretching the foldable screen, and breaking the phone. Since a non-zero number of Pixel Fold users will try to force the hinge all the way open, there’s a disturbingly healthy chance people may break their phones by bending them.

2 Images Close

The Pixel Fold doesn’t take kindly to unintended usage of the hinge

In summary, we suggest you check out the full durability test video below. Anyone buying a Pixel Fold should ensure the foldable doesn’t share pockets with keys, coins, and other debris. They could scratch the camera bar, hinge, and inner display — or worse still, completely destroy the latter. Also remember to keep the Pixel Fold away from heat, and make sure you don’t test Google’s marketing claims for that 180° lay-flat hinge.

Unsurprisingly, the Pixel Fold fails the JerryRigEverything durability test, having learned little from the Samsungs that came before it. Make sure to pick up the best cases and screen protectors for your Pixel Fold if you’ve already made the purchase.