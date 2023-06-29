After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Fold is finally reaching those who have preordered the phone. While it’s likely that the majority of those who put down $1,800 for the brand-new foldable are by and large happy with it, there is a concerning number of issues cropping up just days after release. Some people report broken interior screens and issues with the pre-applied screen protector on it, partially just hours after taking the phone out of the box.

The first incident that sparked concerns was a review unit, with Android Police alumnus Ron Amadeo not publishing a review but a report on how his Pixel Fold unit quickly failed after just four days, with part of the inner screen rendered dead. In his case, he pinpoints the problem to the fact that the phone folds almost flush rather than leaving a gap like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. He suspects that this managed to give some tiny debris extra force to dig into the exposed OLED film, with it attacking the small gap between the Pixel Fold’s bezel and the screen protector, which doesn’t cover the full display. These are all problems on other foldables sold internationally, too, so this may not be a design flaw exclusive to the Pixel.

This first report may have been an edge case, but other people who bought the device are chiming in with more complaints. The Verge spotted a concerning number of posts detailing problems. There is a Redditor whose screen started acting up just hours after buying the phone, with a pink line stretching across the interior panel. In contrast to Amadeo, who noticed physical debris damaging the screen, the Redditor says they couldn’t spot any visible damage.

Another Redditor also reports that their inner screen acted up within hours of ownership, with the screen protector peeling and lifting up in the crease area and some mysterious lines showing up all over one side. After consulting Google support, which asked them to remove the protector, it looks like the screen beneath the protector itself suffered from shattering in what looks like a defect from the get-go.

One last report is mainly just concerned with questions about durability overall, with the poster owning their device for a few hours and worrying about small dents and imperfections in the screen protector.

People surely aren’t convinced about the quality of the Pixel Fold, though if we look at the broader industry, the Google foldable isn’t the only one that has issues. We routinely hear about problems with the flexible screens on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, with both of these devices also a lot more sensitive than regular smartphones. However, the sudden influx of reports on broken Pixel Fold screens is concerning, especially given that the phone has just launched.

Google recommends that everyone affected by problems reach out to support, and so far, the company seems to do a good job communicating with customers. Google also offers a self-repair option, though this is meant for repairs outside of warranty. There is also mail-in and in-store service available. In the end, this just serves as another reminder that if you're concerned about smartphone durability, you might want to stick with a regular flagship smartphone.