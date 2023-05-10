Google I/O is underway, and it sure feels like we're about to finally see the Pixel Fold go official. This morning, an unlisted promotional video for the phone surfaced, and ahead of the formal announcement, this video is letting us in on one important tidbit a little early: dual screen multitasking support won't arrive until this fall.

Spotted by leaker SnoopyTech, the video in question shows off both the hardware of the Pixel Fold, as well as its software — including its multitasking capabilities. The woman in the video is able to work with one app on one side of the phone, and an entirely different application over on the other pane, with easy drag-and-drop support between them.

The fine print, however, suggests that support for using both of those screens like this isn’t going to be there at launch. If you look closely at the ad you’ll notice that the dual screen support is set to land sometime this fall. Since we'll presumably see sales begin well before that, early Pixel Fold users may be getting to know their phones with a less-than-complete feature set.

There's another important asterisk in this video, with Google calling the Pixel Fold "the thinnest foldable." Look closely, and you'll see the company qualify that by only comparing it to phones in markets where it intends to sell the Pixel Fold — a little bit of a cheat.

Google I/O is currently underway, so we should have full details on the Pixel Fold soon.