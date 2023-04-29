The Google Pixel Fold, the company's first foldable, is expected to debut at Google I/O on May 10th. As the event's date is fast approaching, more leaks and rumors about the Fold keep surfacing online. In the last few days, the Pixel Fold was spotted in a quick hands-on video, with another leak detailing almost everything about it. And now, high-resolution press images of Google's first foldable have made their way to the internet, giving us our best look at its design and the big cover display.

Shared by the reliable @evleaks, the renders reveal the Pixel Fold's design in all its glory in a black/charcoal shade. One of the images shows the large outer display of Google's foldable. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and similar book-style foldables, the Pixel seems to use a wider but smaller aspect ratio. Its display corners are also rounded to match the curves of the chassis.

The wider aspect ratio should make the Fold's cover display a lot more usable and feel less cramped, which has been a common complaint among Samsung's Fold series users. It will also aid one-handed usage when the device is folded.

Another render showcases the front display and back of the device when unfolded. The rear looks like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with three camera sensors and an LED flash. However, the camera bar does not span across the device edge, as seen on the phones.

We also get a look at the Pixel Fold's hinge, which appears remarkably thin in the renders. However, marketing images can be deceptive, and it is best to wait for some real-life photos and videos before passing the verdict on the Fold's hinge. Nothing particularly stands out in the Pixel Fold's homescreen showcased in the leaked renders. It uses the Pixel Launcher with themed icons along with the At a Glance widget and the weather widget.

There are no renders of the inner folding display, so we can't get another look at its seemingly chunky bezels. Rumors suggest the Pixel Fold will cost around $1,800 and launch sometime in June 2023. With Google I/O 2023 less than a couple of weeks away, we won't have to wait long to know more about the Pixel Fold.