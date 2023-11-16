Source: Google Google Pixel Fold Best price yet $1399 $1799 Save $400 Google's first foldable improves on Samsung's models with a wider design that means the front screen feels much more comfortable in daily use, plus the inner display opens up perfectly for video. It does have a few of the usual first-gen teething problems, but if you want a Pixel phone with the flexibility of a tablet, this is the one to get - especially at $400 off. $1399 at Amazon $1399 at Google Store $1399 at Best Buy

There's still over a week left before Black Friday itself arrives, but the deals have already started in force, with Black Friday Google deals among the best we've seen so far.

Arguably among the top foldable phones in the business, the Google Pixel Fold has been around since the summer. However, its high price tag has made it somewhat unappealing to prospective customers. But this pre-Black Friday deal on the foldable knocks down a smooth $400 on the regular price, bringing it down to just $1,399 for the 256GB version and $1,519 for the 512GB model - easily making this the best Pixel Fold deal yet.

What's even better is that the discount is available across Amazon, Best Buy, and Google's own online store. The discount runs until Cyber Monday on 27 November, but we're not expecting the phone to get any cheaper by then - so if you're tempted, you're best off going for it now rather than risking stock selling out.

Why we love this Google Pixel Fold deal

It's no secret that foldables are expensive, even if brands like Tecno and Motorola have tried to prove otherwise. In Google's case, the Pixel Fold was somewhat late to the scene, given that Samsung was already well-established in the segment. Nevertheless, the Pixel Fold ticks most of the right boxes in the hardware department, even though it isn't without its flaws, as we pointed out in our extensive review.

The foldable offers a 7.6-inch OLED screen (unfolded) backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2208 x 1840. On the outside, there's a 5.8-inch OLED cover display with a peak brightness of 1550 nits, holding its own against industry rivals. Google's custom Tensor G2 chip makes an appearance on the Pixel Fold, which is backed by 12GB of RAM for all your multitasking needs.

There are plenty of cameras on the Pixel Fold, including three on the rear panel —a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto, and a 10.8MP ultrawide sensor. Meanwhile, the inner screen features an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera, while the more convenient cover screen comes with a 9.5MP unit, meaning either camera is good enough to handle your team meetings or self-portraits. Since Google's Black Friday discount applies to both storage variants, you can't go wrong with either ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.