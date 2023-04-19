The Pixel Fold, Google's long-rumored foldable phone, is slowly inching closer to its release. A recent leak claimed the Pixel Fold could debut at Google I/O scheduled for May 10. Apparently, Google will start accepting pre-orders for its first foldable through its online store right after the event, with other carriers taking pre-orders from May 30. The device will then go on sale a month later, starting June 27. With less than a month to go for Google's developer event, more leaks about the Pixel Fold have started surfacing online.

A report from CNBC reconfirms the rumored May 10 unveiling date for the foldable. Based on the internal documents seen by the publication, the Pixel Fold will have the "most durable hinge on a foldable." It will seemingly also be water-resistant and weigh around 284 gms, making it heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which tips the scale at 263 gms. Interestingly, Samsung is also rumored to use a new teardrop hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The documents reveal the Pixel Fold will house a 5.8-inch outer display, while the internal screen will measure 7.6 inches when unfolded. This matches previous rumors that detailed the foldable would use a next-gen M13 Samsung display panel with a high refresh rate and 800 nits brightness.

As for internals, the report indicates the Tensor G2 chip will do duty inside the Fold. Google's second-gen Tensor chip is also found on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While not the fastest SoC around, it is efficient and helps power many Pixel-exclusive features. The foldable will seemingly offer a full day of battery life, which can be extended to 72 hours using a low power mode.

While the exact price was not revealed, the internal documents indicate the Pixel Fold could cost upwards of $1,700. That would put its price in the same territory as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and even the upcoming Fold 5. To make this steep price tag easier to digest for customers, Google plans to offer attractive trade-in offers. It could also bundle a Pixel Watch for free with the foldable, though this would likely be limited to selected markets.