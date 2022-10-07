The Made by Google event for 2022 gave us the full details for the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and further details about the upcoming Pixel Tablet. So far, we’ve not heard anything official from Google about its long-rumored foldable phone, and this year's big reveal didn't change that. It may be early next year when we see Google introduce its first foldable phone, if leakers are to be believed.

Tipster Ross Young has reiterated that he believes the Pixel Fold will land during Q1 2023, meaning it’ll be introduced by Google by the end of March next year. This was in reply to a tweet from Roland Quandt asking, “So where’s that Pixel foldable?” soon after the Made by Google event. Young only said "Q1" in his reply, but it's strongly implied he means next year.

Young also followed up with someone asking whether the phone had been canceled. He said, “Last I heard and reported, panel shipments start in January.” Previously Young has said he believes the phone will be available in spring 2023 in the US. This was from a report in May of this year.

Last month, The New York Times said that Google is on track to bring its Pixel Fold to market during 2023. According to that report, Google is moving some of its production for smartphones from China to Vietnam, and it says Google aims to produce half its 2023 top-end phones in the country. We've yet to hear any firm specs about a Pixel foldable phone, but we expect the handset to feature top-end specs like the Pixel 7 series and its Tensor G2 chipset.