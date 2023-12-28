The Google Pixel Fold is among the best foldable smartphones you can buy. It brings a distinctive design, top-notch performance, and quality cameras. While the hardware in the Pixel Fold's cameras isn't as good as the latest Pixel 8 Pro, Google's software magic and image processing prowess make for a better camera experience.

The best camera features aren't always immediately apparent. Here are our favorite Google Pixel Fold camera tips.

Take hands-free pictures with the Palm Timer

The Pixel Fold lets you take hands-free photos with the Palm Timer. This feature allows you to trigger the camera timer by showing your palm, whether you use the back or front camera. When you show your palm in front of the camera, the phone starts a timer, which you can preset, and captures the photo when the countdown finishes.

Open the camera app and go to Settings. Tap the 3-second or 10-second timer to set a timer. Raise your hand to click a picture after the timer ends.

Use rear cameras for selfies

The Pixel Fold's bendy form factor gives it an advantage in photography. You can twist and turn the camera to get angles that aren't possible with a regular phone. For one, you can flip the phone to use the rear-facing lineup for selfies.

The triple camera setup on the back of the Pixel Fold ensures you get the best quality pictures, something the front camera can't match. Your selfies will look better in low light, and you can use the front display to frame your shot for a flawless look every time.

Tabletop mode replaces a tripod

Google Pixel Fold folds into a handy tripod thanks to its bendable design. Plus, a feature called Tabletop mode kicks in when you fold it halfway, pinning the camera app to the upper half of the screen. Tabletop mode gives better-quality pictures without a tripod or handing your expensive phone to a stranger.

There isn't a software toggle to enter tabletop mode. You'll fold the display to your desired angle. As you bend the screen, the camera view flips to the top half, while the bottom is dedicated to settings and controls like the shutter button and camera modes.

Add grid lines to the viewfinder

You can up your photography game by activating grid lines on your Pixel's viewfinder. Grid lines serve as visual aids to help you compose your shot effectively. They're always visible and provide reference points to line things up within the frame. Adding grid lines on your Pixel Fold is easy.

Open the camera app and go to Settings. Select More Settings and then tap Grid type. Select the type of grid you want. Choose 3 x 3, 4 x 4, or golden ratio grid lines.

Try Astrophotography to capture the stars above

Pixel Fold's Astrophotography mode makes taking shots of the night sky a breeze. You don't need to mess with the camera settings much as Google's artificial intelligence (AI) magic handles it all.

The best part is that you don't need to keep the phone steady. You can place the Pixel Fold on any surface, whether it's a rock or a car roof. All you do is turn on night mode, tap the capture button, and wait 16 seconds as the camera captures the photos and combines them into a single sharp shot of the night sky.

Get up close with Super Res Zoom

Super Res Zoom is another handy capability of the Pixel Fold. The foldable has a 10.8 MP resolution and a 1/3.1-inch sensor with a 112mm telephoto reach, which equates to a five times optical zoom. When you zoom in up to 5x, Google combines what the telephoto and primary camera see to give you a more accurate and up-close image.

Both pictures were taken using Pixel Fold's Zoom lens.

Thanks to Pixel Fold's AI and machine learning magic, you can digitally zoom beyond 5x. The foldable smartphone allows you to zoom up to 20x when shooting images. However, the details may not be as crisp as with an optical zoom.

Pixel smartphones come with an array of AI-powered photo and video editing features, and the Pixel Fold is no exception. The Magic Eraser tool removes unwanted objects, people, or text from your photos.

For blurry photos, the Photo Unblur feature removes motion blur from pictures after they've been taken, even if those pictures are from a non-Pixel device. Pixel Fold also has an innovative feature called Top Shot, which uses AI technology to select the best photo from a series of shots.

Make the most of your Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold has a better camera system than most foldable phones, and you get Pixel-exclusive features. Use these Pixel camera app features to make the most of your smartphone.