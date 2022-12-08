At this point, it’s an open secret that Google is working on its very first folding phone, which will presumably be called Google Pixel Fold. We’ve already had a good look at what we can expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor thanks to leaks, and now, some newly surfaced renders give us the closest look at the upcoming folding phone yet.

The new leak comes courtesy of a collaboration between Onleaks and HowToiSolve. The source offers the dimensions of the folding phone, which is supposed to come with a 7.69-inch inner screen and a 5.79-inch outer screen. The device itself is said to be roughly 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when unfolded.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the dimensions might seem odd, but the Pixel Fold should offer a slightly different approach than the Samsung phone. Instead of folding open to reveal a barely wider-than-tall, portrait-orientation screen, it goes for a landscape look with a screen that is shaped much like the Oppo Find N, albeit bigger.

The renders themselves then show us what is to be expected from the Pixel Fold. The Fold-style device has a smartphone-like screen on the outside that folds open to reveal a small tablet-sized interior display. In contrast to most competitors, the Pixel Fold does sport some big bezels at the top and bottom of the inner screen. They're big enough to contain the selfie camera. The rest of the design language screams Pixel, though, with a camera bar at the rear that emulates the visor from the regular Pixel phones as much as possible without getting in the way of the folding mechanism.

The renders are strikingly similar to the ones that were published by Jon Prosser earlier this year, differing only in a few details that can be brushed aside given that these renders are built based on leaked materials. Onleaks’ renders make the folding phone look glossier than Prosser’s, and the interior front-facing camera is a little more prominent. Still, the component placement and the screen sizes are consistent across the two leaks, making a really good case for the authenticity of both.

As we come closer to the rumored May launch, we will likely only see more Pixel Fold leaks in the next few months. If past leaks for other Google devices are any indication, it’s likely that we will get even better visuals, but software leaks have so far been a rare occurrence for Google devices. That said, we can already get an idea of what to expect on that side thanks to our look at Android 12L, which offers some big screen focused improvements that will become most useful on folding phones.